Hillstone Partners & Solve.Care Sign Agreement to Target Healthcare Projects in Incheon Free Economic Zone
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a healthtech company that utilizes its blockchain digital healthcare platform to deliver better care, announced today that it has signed an MoU with Private Equity firm Hillstone Partners to work together to identify and bid for blockchain healthcare projects in Korea, starting with the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ).
Hillstone Partners was established by experts with experience in financial institutions such as Samsung Asset Management, Mirae Asset, and Daishin Securities, and has a professional network in the IT and clean tech fields. It specializes in the blockchain industry and crypto funds. The Hillstone Private Equity Fund portfolio consists of Korea, China, Japan, etc. It serves the global financial services market, technology and outsourcing.
Solve.Care provides a decentralized healthcare platform that hosts a variety of Web3 digital health networks. These networks are interoperable and provide patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem.
With the agreement, the two companies will leverage each other’s strengths to capture market share in Korea’s growing blockchain economy, especially in the healthcare segment. Hillstone Partners with their in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Korean blockchain market, and Solve.Care with their strength and expertise in utilizing blockchain for decentralized healthcare solutions.
“The Incheon Free Economic Zone represents a great opportunity for South Korea to take a world leadership position in blockchain technology,” said Dr. Uhn Lee, President of Solve.Care Korea. “We are very excited about this partnership. Together with Hillstone Partners, we can propose healthcare solutions that can serve as an exemplary model for the rest of the world.”
“This partnership with Solve.Care allows us to work together to further penetrate and develop the domestic and international blockchain industry,” said Rayeol Hwang, CEO of Hillstone Partners. “We will create compelling use cases where blockchain technology can be utilized in the global healthcare market.”
This news follows the very recent announcement by the City of Incheon City that Solve.Care and Inha University, together with Binance and Ludium, are partners in providing blockchain courses by the '2023 Incheon Blockchain College' as part of the Incheon Free Economic Zone project.
