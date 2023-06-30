Frozen Vegetables Market is likely to expand US$ 38,845.7 million at 5.0% CAGR by 2025 - Ardo N.V., Bellisio Foods

Frozen Vegetables Market

Hectic lifestyle has shifted the preference of consumers toward the use of alternatives to regular vegetables.

frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Frozen Vegetable Market is divided on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. The corn segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global frozen vegetables market size was valued at $26,479.0 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $38,845.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the frozen vegetables industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in need for convenience food drive the growth of the market and help increase the frozen vegetable market size. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, thus supplementing the market growth. However, negative perception of consumers related to nutritional content of frozen food, high cost of freezing technology, and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban & rural areas impede the growth of frozen vegetables market.

Based on end user, the market splits into the foodservice industry and retail customers. The retail customer segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR 5.1% during the study period.

The global frozen vegetable market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

According to Shankar Bhandalkar, Senior Research Analyst, Food and Beverages at Allied Market Research, Hectic lifestyle has shifted the preference of consumers toward the use of alternatives to regular vegetables. Thus, frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.

In 2017, the corn segment garnered the highest share in the frozen vegetables market, owing to easy availability of corn all over the world and high application of corn & corn-based food items in quick service restaurants (QSRs) and other food outlets. However, the broccoli segment is expected to witness the substantial growth with CAGR of 7.1% throughout the frozen vegetables market forecast period, due to rise in the trend of health and fitness among consumers worldwide.

By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.

