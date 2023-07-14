LUCA to join the exclusive Maybach Luncheon together with the Maybach Foundation at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Luxury meet philanthropy at pebble beach concours d'elegance.
Japan will transfer over $5 Trillion dollars worth of family wealth to the next generation in 10 years time.
— Keiko Sydenham
LUCA Japan Co., Ltd. ("LUCA"), the leading digital platform for alternative investments, will be participating in the highly anticipated private Maybach Lunch co-hosted by the Foundation at the prestigious Concours d'Elegance event in Pebble Beach, California held at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge, and will serve as an ideal setting for discussing the seamless integration of opulence and impactful investment strategies. Esteemed guests, including industry executives and representatives from Maybach and LUCA, will engage in enlightening discussions. Notable attendees will include Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Dimitris Psillakis, Head of Marketing & Sales - Mercedes-Benz Cars North America, and Ulrich Schmid-Maybach, President and Founder of the Maybach Foundation. Keiko Sydenham, CEO and founder of LUCA, will represent the company during the event networking opportunity.
The Maybach Foundation showcases Maybach engineering & design heritage and offers programs that mentor talent and inspire innovation. LUCA intends to support the foundation's vision of elevating philanthropy with a program aimed to redefine the landscape of mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs and family office members.
With a focus on capital stewardship mentoring, LUCA is at the critical junction of a once in a generation phenomenon as "Japan will transfer over $5 Trillion dollars worth of family wealth to the next generation in 10 years' time, which represents a monumental opportunity with lasting impact on entrepreneurship, wealth management, and philanthropy," says Keiko Sydenham.
In addition to the luncheon, a dedicated "Maybach Panel Discussion" will facilitate the exchange of thoughts, ideas, and approaches to innovation, philanthropy, and giving back.
LUCA Japan Co., Ltd. is honored to be participating in the private Maybach Luncheon, this coming together promises to reshape the mentoring, luxury and alternative investment landscape, offering discerning individuals unparalleled sophistication and a plethora of opportunities.
For further information, please visit:
Mercedes-Maybach: https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/vehicles/mercedes-maybach/
The Maybach Foundation: https://maybach.org
LUCA Japan Co., Ltd.: https://luca.inc/english
About LUCA Japan Co., Ltd.:
LUCA is the premier digital platform for alternative investments, catering to Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) in Japan and beyond. With its cutting-edge technology and expertise, LUCA connects world family offices and facilitates cross-border private investment opportunities, unlocking new possibilities for investors worldwide. Through its collaboration with Maybach, LUCA aims to redefine luxury and alternative investments, delivering unparalleled opportunities for discerning individuals.
Media Relations
LUCA Japan Co., Ltd.
+81 3-6822-2060
Info@luca.inc
