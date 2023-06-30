Join Betalin Therapeutics at an Exclusive Conference to Explore Advancements in Diabetes Treatment

"Revolutionary artificial pancreas prototype—game changer for diabetes care!" A close look at the micro pancreas in our labs. Our scientists testing the micro pancreas.

Betalin Therapeutics is excited to welcome you to a conference on a breakthrough technology that has the potential to transform the way diabetes treated today

Betalin Therapeutics as a game-changing force in diabetes science.” — Nobel laureate Prof. Arieh Warshel

JERUSALEM, HADASA EIN KAREM, ISRAEL, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Join Betalin Therapeutics at an Exclusive Conference to Explore Advancements in Diabetes TreatmentBetalin Therapeutics, a pioneering biotechnology company, invites you to an exclusive conference where innovative technology in diabetes treatment will be unveiled. This prestigious event will take place on July 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at the esteemed venue of Jerusalem Bio Park.Betalin Therapeutics has gathered a panel of renowned experts in diabetes research and treatment, including Nobel laureate Prof. Arieh Warshel and Prof. Peter Schwartz, recently elected as the President of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Their involvement underscores the significance of Betalin's advancements in the field.During the conference, Betalin's team of scientists and entrepreneurs will present their cutting-edge micro-pancreas technology. Leveraging tissue engineering, Betalin has developed micro-pancreas implants capable of intelligently secreting insulin in response to fluctuations in blood glucose levels. These implants offer a novel approach to regulating blood sugar levels and minimizing diabetes-related complications.Furthermore, Betalin Therapeutics is actively collaborating with hospitals to prepare for upcoming clinical studies, a significant milestone in making this groundbreaking treatment accessible to patients.This conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for media professionals to gain firsthand insights into Betalin's revolutionary technology. Attendees will have the privilege of visiting the labs and witnessing the remarkable technology under development, underscoring the transformative nature of this project.In addition to Betalin's presentations, esteemed experts in the field of diabetes research and treatment will share the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of diabetes care.To RSVP or for further information, please contact Zahava Sobel at zahava@betalintherapeutics.com or visit [insert RSVP link].About Betalin Therapeutics:Founded in 2015, Betalin Therapeutics is a Jerusalem-based biotechnology company driven by a passionate team of scientists and entrepreneurs committed to finding a cure for diabetes. Leveraging tissue engineering, Betalin's micro-pancreas technology holds tremendous promise in delivering insulin independence for millions of individuals. As the company progresses through the preclinical stage, it anticipates commencing human clinical trials in the near future. Betalin's growth has been bolstered by the recent appointment of Dr. Moti Friedman as CEO, leveraging his extensive experience in fostering young companies into formidable institutions.For press inquiries, please contact:Zahava SobelInvestor RelationsOffice: 972-2-992-2025Email: zahava@betalintherapeutics.comJerusalem Bio Park, Minrav Bldg.Hadassah Ein-KeremJerusalem, 9112001Israel

Nobel Prize winner Prof. Arieh Warshel for Betalin Therapeutics