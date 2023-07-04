Quantum Trust Officially Launches Its Digital Custody and Settlement Solutions to Bridge The Gap between Web2.0 & Web3.0
WAN CHAI, HONG KONG, CHINA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Trust Limited (the “Company”), a Hong Kong-licensed trust service provider, held its grand opening ceremony at its Hong Kong headquarter on June 13. The event was attended by distinguished guests including local regulatory authorities and a number of strategic partners in the finance, fintech and Web 3.0 industries. At the ceremony, the Company’s management team announced its business development plans, robust compliance practices, and institutional-grade custody and settlement solutions.
"We are thrilled to announce the official launch of our business and showcase our institutional-grade solutions," said Quantum Trust CEO Cui Xuesheng. "Our team is dedicated to providing secure and intelligent asset custody solutions and services to our institutional and High Net Worth clients in Hong Kong and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with our valued partners and contributing to the growth of Hong Kong’s fintech and wealth management ecosystems."
Quantum Trust recently has secured investment from Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT). In addition, the Company has established partnership with HashKey, Web3Vision, Safeheron, WealthBee, China CITIC Bank, O-Bank, DBS, and Green Link Digital Bank. Working together with the ecosystem partners, Quantum Trust is committed to bridging the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 through its core offerings in asset custody, clearing and settlement. Since its trail operation, Quantum Trust has provided services to nearly 20 institutional clients and High Net Worth individuals, demonstrating the strong demand for wealth management services empowered by technology and innovation.
About Quantum Trust
Quantum Trust is a licensed Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) in Hong Kong and holds a trust company registration certificate that meets all requirements under the Hong Kong Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29). Through its secure and intelligent solutions, the Company provides custody and settlement services across all major asset categories including digital assets in full compliance with relevant regulations. For more information, please contact us.
FAN SHEN
Quantum Trust Limited
+852 96097903
info@quantumtrust.hk