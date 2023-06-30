Expande Technology Unveils AutoFeed: The Ultimate Shopify App for Unleashing the Power of Customised Product Feeds
AutoFeed empowers merchants to elevate their advertising game by seamlessly tailoring their product feeds to suit their specific needs.
With AutoFeed, businesses can unlock the true potential of their product feeds and achieve exceptional results. We are excited to see the impact it will have on our customers' success”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expande Technology, a Shopify app development company based in London, proudly presents AutoFeed, a groundbreaking Shopify app designed to revolutionise product feed customisation for online retailers. AutoFeed empowers merchants to elevate their advertising game by seamlessly tailoring their product feeds to suit their specific needs. With unparalleled customisation options, merchants can unlock increased visibility, higher click-through rates, and ultimately, drive more sales.
— Gary Reid, Founder Expande Technology
In the fast-paced world of e-commerce, standing out from the competition is crucial. AutoFeed empowers businesses to create unique and optimised product feeds, enabling them to effectively engage their target audience and maximize the impact of their advertising campaigns.
AutoFeed offers a wide range of powerful options, allowing merchants to easily customise their product feeds to suit their unique requirements. From updating product titles and descriptions to adding custom labels, the possibilities are endless. This level of customisation can have a transformative effect on advertising campaigns, resulting in increased visibility, higher click-through rates, and ultimately, more sales.
"AutoFeed is a game-changer for online retailers," said Gary Reid, Founder of Expande Technology. "We built this app with a clear vision in mind – to provide merchants with the tools they need to take their advertising efforts to new heights. With AutoFeed, businesses can unlock the true potential of their product feeds and achieve exceptional results. We are excited to see the impact it will have on our customers' success."
AutoFeed's robust feature set includes customisable product titles and descriptions, enabling merchants to effectively communicate the value and uniqueness of their products. The ability to add custom labels provides greater control over Google Shopping campaigns, allowing businesses to highlight specific promotions, product attributes, or any other information that sets their products apart. Advanced category mapping and filtering capabilities help merchants organise their product feeds in a way that aligns with the requirements of different advertising platforms, improving the relevance and targeting of their ads. The app also offers variant label language localisation for international businesses, ensuring accurate display of product variants in the language of the target audience.
One of the key advantages of AutoFeed is its intuitive interface, making it easy for merchants to customise their product feeds. The app allows for feed preview and validation, ensuring error-free and compliant feeds before they go live. By providing merchants with this level of customisation and control, AutoFeed streamlines the process, saves time, and delivers exceptional results.
AutoFeed is now available for installation on the Shopify App Store. The app offers a range of pricing plans, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises.
About Expande Technology:
Expande Technology is a London-based Shopify app development company that specialises in creating innovative solutions for e-commerce businesses. With a focus on empowering merchants to succeed in the digital marketplace, Expande Technology combines cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach to deliver exceptional software solutions.
Gary Reid
Expande Technology Ltd
+442039206531
email us here