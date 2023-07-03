Cloudbric Launches the Tor IP Detection Rule Set for Enhanced AWS WAF

Cloudbric Launches Tor IP Detection Rule Set for AWS WAF, Bolstering Protection Against Cyber Threats Exploiting Tor Network Anonymity.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security solutions, has announced the launch of the Tor IP Detection Rule Set for AWS WAF from Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to add an additional layer of protection against cyber threats that exploit the Tor Network's robust anonymity features and gain unauthorized access.

Cloudbric's Tor IP Detection Rule Set provides an effective defense against cyber threats by detecting IP addresses that access through the Tor network. By utilizing the list of Tor IPs provided by the Tor project, the rule set effectively detects and blocks Tor IP traffic originating from the Tor network. Implementing Cloudbric's Tor IP Detection Rule Set is a straightforward process that requires no complex registration or application requirements, making it a hassle-free way to protect websites and applications.

"We’re excited to launch our new Tor IP Detection Rule Set to further strengthen our Managed Rules for AWS WAF," said Taejoon Jung, CEO of Cloudbric. "Cloudbric will continuously enhance and develop Managed Rules for AWS WAF to assist our customers in effectively responding to a wide range of cyber-attacks.”

Cloudbric's Managed Rules for AWS WAF, which include The Tor IP Detection Rule Set, the OWASP Top 10 Rule Set, and the Malicious IP Reputation Rule Set, are listed in AWS Marketplace along with Cloudbric WMS for customers who require support in managing AWS WAF independently.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a leading cloud security company specializing in cloud security solutions, including an award-winning fully managed Web Application Firewall (Cloudbric WAF+), advanced DDoS protection, public cloud security, and a ZTNA solution. Our innovative approach to security with the logic-based detection engine and the patented deep-learning engine has earned us multiple awards and patents, making Cloudbric one of the most trusted names in the industry.