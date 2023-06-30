Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 29, 2023

SB 44, PN 976 (Dush) – The bill updates and adds definitions related to sex trafficking and commercial sex acts; adds a new violation for patronizing an individual that is under 18 years of age which causes the minor to engage in a commercial sex act; and finally, amends Title 23 Domestic Relations to include updated definitions and references to the changes made in Title 18. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 45, PN 927 (Collett) – Amends the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act to include a reference to the new definition of human trafficking as defined in Crimes Code. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 479, PN 1804 (Borowski) – This bill creates within the State Treasury the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship Program (PASS), a private school voucher program for eligible K-12 students residing in low-achieving school catchment areas. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Frank P. Buzydlowski, State Board of Accountancy (new appointment)

Richard Negrin, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)

Daniel A. Trace, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (reappointment

Rachel P. Berger, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)

Paul S. DiLorenzo, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)

Philip S. Falvo, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)

Kristi Lyons, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)

Brian R. Moreland, State Board of Chiropractic (new appointment)

Elizabeth A. Bailey, State Board of Crane Operators (new appointment)

Katherine H. Christiano, State Board of Education (new appointment)

Ernest C. Hadrick, III, State Board of Education (new appointment)

Benjamin D. Wilson, State Board of Education (new appointment)

Andrew J. Chomko, State Board of Funeral Directors (new appointment)

Gregory K. Furlong, State Board of Funeral Directors (new appointment)

Eric D. Ruggeri, State Board of Funeral Directors (new appointment)

Allison G. Dorsey, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

Hayley A. Haldeman, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

William V. Lewis, Jr, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (reappointment)

Robert J. Malley, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

Andrew E. Masich, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (reappointment)

Caleb M. Pifer, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

Randell H. Spackman, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

Ken Weinstein, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (new appointment)

Dina M. Klavon, State Board of Landscape Architects (reappointment)

Bryan A. Stawser, State Board of Massage Therapy (reappointment)

Benjamin S. Abella, State Board of Medicine (new appointment)

John A. Kutz, State Board of Medicine (new appointment)

John D. Six, State Board of Medicine (new appointment)

Anthony C. Clements, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (reappointment)

Colby P. Hunsberger, State Board of Nursing (reappointment)

David R. Hoffman, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators (new appointment)

Sara L. King, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators (reappointment)

Jena L. Shovlin, State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure (new appointment)

Jonathan P. Oline, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (new appointment)

Geraldine M. Grzybek, State Board of Physical Therapy (reappointment)

Lisa M. MacKell, State Board of Physical Therapy (new appointment)

Craig E. Ruby, State Board of Physical Therapy (new appointment)

Krista M. Wolfe, State Board of Physical Therapy (reappointment)

Christopher A. Seda, State Board of Podiatry (new appointment)

Robert P. Kudlawiec, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (reappointment)

Lisa A. Peterson, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (new appointment)

Jason A. Snyder, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (new appointment)

Donald McAleer, State Board of Psychology (reappointment)

Anne E. Rubin, State Real Estate Commission (reappointment)

Guy N. Saxton, State Real Estate Commission (new appointment)

John D. Ausherman, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (reappointment)

Richard J. Behun, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (new appointment)

Farida E. Boyer, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (new appointment)

Lisa A. Butler, State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology (reappointment)

Patrick M. Murphy, State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology (reappointment)

Dan A. Limongelli, Jr., State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (new appointment)