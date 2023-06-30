Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery

191 total license plates available this year

Applications will be available online beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 31

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing applications for the 2023 Low Number Plate Lottery will be available online at myRMV Online Service Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023. To be eligible, applicants must apply for this year’s lottery by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Winners will be notified by mail if selected for a low number plate.

This year, there are 191 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of the available low plates include 13F, 17V, 28E, Z64, 301, 1999, 4004, 4400, and 8511.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply for the lottery. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for details on the lottery plate drawing to be announced later this summer, including the date, time, and location of the event. In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with lottery event details. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations may not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV .

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-Z Pass/Pay by Plate violations.

Online entries will be accepted only and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV. By law, lottery winners must be announced by Friday, September 15, 2023.

All winners will be notified by mail with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until Friday, December 29, 2023, to swap their plates.

Unclaimed plates will be forfeited and awarded to alternate winners after Friday, December 29, 2023.

Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only. All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records Law.

