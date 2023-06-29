Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces Chair Appointments to County Boards of Elections

NORTH CAROLINA, June 29 - Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to serve as Chair of the following County Boards of Elections:

  • Alamance: Margaret Elaine Berry
  • Alexander: Ray Warren
  • Alleghany: Betty Richardson
  • Anson: Ross Streater
  • Ashe: Patricia Beaver
  • Avery: Patricia Gayle Culbreath
  • Beaufort: Thomas Payne
  • Bertie: Michael Freeman
  • Bladen: Lafayette Atkinson
  • Brunswick: Edward Lewis
  • Buncombe: Jake Quinn
  • Burke: Lonnie Kirksey
  • Cabarrus: Martin Ericson
  • Caldwell: Morris Reaves
  • Camden: Beatrice Ferebee
  • Carteret: Susan Cuthrell
  • Caswell: Larry C. Cowan
  • Catawba: Barry Cheney
  • Chatham: Laura Heise
  • Cherokee: Gary Kilpatrick
  • Chowan: John Guard
  • Clay: Jerry Anderson
  • Cleveland: Douglas Sharp
  • Columbus: Jeffery Register
  • Craven: Zeda Trice
  • Cumberland: Irene Grimes
  • Currituck: Edward Ponton
  • Dare: Skip Saunders
  • Davidson: James Cunningham
  • Davie: Gary LaBlanc
  • Duplin: Angela Mainor
  • Durham: Dawn Baxton
  • Edgecombe: Florence Armstrong
  • Forsyth: Robert Durrah
  • Franklin: Bobbie Richardson
  • Gaston: James (Jim) Ragan
  • Gates: Christopher Eason
  • Graham: Juanita Colvard
  • Granville: James Wall
  • Greene: Benjamin Lanier
  • Guilford: Richard Forrester
  • Halifax: Ervin Griffin
  • Harnett: Allison Lynnette Fenderson
  • Haywood: Danny Davis
  • Henderson: Charles Medd
  • Hertford: Jeri Pierce
  • Hoke: Lornette McCaskill
  • Hyde: Lora Byrd
  • Iredell: Alan Carpenter
  • Jackson: Kirk Stephens
  • Johnston: Gordon Woodruff
  • Jones: Zack Koonce
  • Lee: Susan Feindel
  • Lenoir: Courtney Patterson
  • Lincoln: Judy Caudill
  • Macon: Katherine Tinsley
  • Madison: Jerry Wallin
  • Martin: William E Newsome
  • McDowell: Jonas Buff
  • Mecklenburg: Beverly Earle
  • Mitchell: Luther McClain Stroup
  • Montgomery: Teddi Benson
  • Moore: William Howell
  • Nash: Kelly Shore
  • New Hanover: Derrick Miller
  • Northampton: Vivian Branch
  • Onslow: Michael Morgan
  • Orange: Jamie Cox
  • Pamlico: Delcine Gibbs
  • Pasquotank: Jacqueline Brown
  • Pender: Carol Johnson
  • Perquimans: Bobby Siller
  • Person: Zachary Wynne
  • Pitt: Etsil Mason
  • Polk: Warren Carson
  • Randolph: Margaret Megerian
  • Richmond: Carlton Hawkins
  • Robeson: Larry Townsend
  • Rockingham: Ophelia Wright
  • Rowan: John Hudson
  • Rutherford: Francis Lockwood
  • Sampson: Sherri White-Williamson
  • Scotland: Harriet Jackson
  • Stanly: Ronald Burris
  • Stokes: Michael Pell
  • Surry: Dwayne Carter
  • Swain: Hannah Smith
  • Transylvania: Sara Champion
  • Tyrrell: Cecil Lilley
  • Union: Cynthia Singleton
  • Vance: James Baines
  • Wake: Erica Porter
  • Warren: Esther Terry
  • Washington: General James
  • Watauga: Michael Behrent
  • Wayne: Eddie Edwards
  • Wilkes: Larry Taylor
  • Wilson: Chip Futrell
  • Yadkin: Walter Shore
  • Yancey: Troy Gary Boone

