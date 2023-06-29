Governor Cooper Announces Chair Appointments to County Boards of Elections
NORTH CAROLINA, June 29 - Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to serve as Chair of the following County Boards of Elections:
- Alamance: Margaret Elaine Berry
- Alexander: Ray Warren
- Alleghany: Betty Richardson
- Anson: Ross Streater
- Ashe: Patricia Beaver
- Avery: Patricia Gayle Culbreath
- Beaufort: Thomas Payne
- Bertie: Michael Freeman
- Bladen: Lafayette Atkinson
- Brunswick: Edward Lewis
- Buncombe: Jake Quinn
- Burke: Lonnie Kirksey
- Cabarrus: Martin Ericson
- Caldwell: Morris Reaves
- Camden: Beatrice Ferebee
- Carteret: Susan Cuthrell
- Caswell: Larry C. Cowan
- Catawba: Barry Cheney
- Chatham: Laura Heise
- Cherokee: Gary Kilpatrick
- Chowan: John Guard
- Clay: Jerry Anderson
- Cleveland: Douglas Sharp
- Columbus: Jeffery Register
- Craven: Zeda Trice
- Cumberland: Irene Grimes
- Currituck: Edward Ponton
- Dare: Skip Saunders
- Davidson: James Cunningham
- Davie: Gary LaBlanc
- Duplin: Angela Mainor
- Durham: Dawn Baxton
- Edgecombe: Florence Armstrong
- Forsyth: Robert Durrah
- Franklin: Bobbie Richardson
- Gaston: James (Jim) Ragan
- Gates: Christopher Eason
- Graham: Juanita Colvard
- Granville: James Wall
- Greene: Benjamin Lanier
- Guilford: Richard Forrester
- Halifax: Ervin Griffin
- Harnett: Allison Lynnette Fenderson
- Haywood: Danny Davis
- Henderson: Charles Medd
- Hertford: Jeri Pierce
- Hoke: Lornette McCaskill
- Hyde: Lora Byrd
- Iredell: Alan Carpenter
- Jackson: Kirk Stephens
- Johnston: Gordon Woodruff
- Jones: Zack Koonce
- Lee: Susan Feindel
- Lenoir: Courtney Patterson
- Lincoln: Judy Caudill
- Macon: Katherine Tinsley
- Madison: Jerry Wallin
- Martin: William E Newsome
- McDowell: Jonas Buff
- Mecklenburg: Beverly Earle
- Mitchell: Luther McClain Stroup
- Montgomery: Teddi Benson
- Moore: William Howell
- Nash: Kelly Shore
- New Hanover: Derrick Miller
- Northampton: Vivian Branch
- Onslow: Michael Morgan
- Orange: Jamie Cox
- Pamlico: Delcine Gibbs
- Pasquotank: Jacqueline Brown
- Pender: Carol Johnson
- Perquimans: Bobby Siller
- Person: Zachary Wynne
- Pitt: Etsil Mason
- Polk: Warren Carson
- Randolph: Margaret Megerian
- Richmond: Carlton Hawkins
- Robeson: Larry Townsend
- Rockingham: Ophelia Wright
- Rowan: John Hudson
- Rutherford: Francis Lockwood
- Sampson: Sherri White-Williamson
- Scotland: Harriet Jackson
- Stanly: Ronald Burris
- Stokes: Michael Pell
- Surry: Dwayne Carter
- Swain: Hannah Smith
- Transylvania: Sara Champion
- Tyrrell: Cecil Lilley
- Union: Cynthia Singleton
- Vance: James Baines
- Wake: Erica Porter
- Warren: Esther Terry
- Washington: General James
- Watauga: Michael Behrent
- Wayne: Eddie Edwards
- Wilkes: Larry Taylor
- Wilson: Chip Futrell
- Yadkin: Walter Shore
- Yancey: Troy Gary Boone
###