Safer, more reliable infrastructure coming to north Okanagan

CANADA, June 29 - People in Armstrong and the Regional District of North Okanagan will benefit from upgrades to wastewater infrastructure, supporting the health and safety of communities and the environment.

“Local governments across the province are working hard to improve or upgrade aging infrastructure, so our communities can continue to thrive,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We’re supporting the City of Armstrong and the Regional District of North Okanagan to modernize regional wastewater services, enhance connections to wastewater systems and reduce pollution to the environment.”

The City of Armstrong is receiving $14.5 million to upgrade its wastewater infrastructure to meet regulatory compliance and integrate its system with the regional north Okanagan wastewater system. Regional services are a cost-effective means to protect public and environmental health.

“Improvements to our wastewater infrastructure will ensure that our wastewater system meets regulatory compliance and meets the needs of our residents for years to come,” said Joe Cramer, mayor of Armstrong. “The Province is listening to our concerns and together we are working to successfully implement a regional wastewater system.”

The Province is also providing $9.5 million to the Regional District of North Okanagan to expand community sewer service to sections of electoral areas that rely on septic systems.

“The funding received from the provincial government is a significant investment in the future of our region,” said Kevin Acton, chair, Regional District of North Okanagan. “The North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project is a critical initiative that will help protect our environment, promote sustainability and support the economic growth of our communities.”

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said: “This is a diverse and growing region, and our government recognizes that infrastructure must be upgraded and enhanced in order to meet the demands that come with increased populations. This funding will be used to improve water access for the people of Armstrong and north Okanagan and will support growth for years to come.”

The projects are part of a $450-million provincial investment in critical community infrastructure to support clean drinking water, wastewater and solid-waste treatment, and greenhouse gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities provincewide.

This is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities needs.

Learn More:

For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28220