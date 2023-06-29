New feature provides notifications for available BC Parks campsites

CANADA, June 29 - BC Parks is introducing a new feature to its camping reservation service that will provide email notifications when a previously booked campsite becomes available at a specific campground.

With the new “notify me” feature, people can sign up to receive as many as five alerts for any reservable campgrounds and dates. If a campsite becomes available for the desired date and location, people will receive an email notifying them that it is reservable.

“British Columbians have told us how disappointed they are when a campsite in their favourite campground is not available, and we — and they — also know there are thousands of cancelled camping reservations each year,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We’ve worked hard to find a fair way to give people a second chance at their first choices. Receiving a notification email does not guarantee a campsite, but it does provide a simple way for people to keep track of desired camping opportunities when cancellations occur.”

The new feature is part of broader, ongoing improvements to BC Parks’ digital services to improve the visitor experience from computer to campground. In 2022, more than 317,000 reservations were made with the new reservation service, setting a new record for BC Parks. There were also more than 60,000 cancellations, with the largest number occurring within two weeks of the arrival date.

“Camping in B.C. is more popular than ever, which is great to see, but it’s also increasing demand for campsites in popular parks,” said Aman Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “The new notification feature will help provide more opportunities for people to camp in BC Parks. To increase the chances of reserving a newly available campsite, people should book immediately when they receive the notification email.”

For the 2023 season, campsites can be booked four months in advance of the arrival date. In addition, based on demand, eight campgrounds that were previously not reservable have been added to the reservation service, including Gwillim Lake Park near Chetwynd, Yahk Park near the Kingsgate border crossing and Allison Lake Park near Princeton. These campgrounds also have first-come, first-served sites.

Quick Facts:

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately half are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2017, more than 1,700 campsites have been added to provincial parks and recreation sites in high-demand areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC manages more than 9,200 campsites.

Offering basic facilities, recreation sites provide a rustic camping experience as an alternative to provincial parks in some of B.C.’s most spectacular areas.

Learn More:

To book a BC Parks campsite, visit: https://camping.bcparks.ca/

A map of recreation sites is available at: http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/

For a list of operating and reservable dates for all BC Parks campgrounds, visit: https://dates.bcparks.ca/

For information about BC Parks camping reservations, visit: https://bcparks.ca/reservations