Drivers encouraged to plan ahead for Canada Day long weekend

CANADA, June 29 - Drivers and people travelling along busy Island highways this weekend are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times for a safer and more relaxed journey.

Significant traffic congestion is expected along the Malahat corridor (Highway 1), as well as along Highway 4 (at Cameron Lake) this weekend. To ensure a smoother journey, consider leaving early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is anticipated to lighten.

Drivers should plan their journeys with extra time and be prepared for hot temperatures by packing lots of water, food and supplies for passengers and pets.

There will not be any traffic disruptions at the Malahat Tunnel Hill project site starting at noon on Friday, June 30, and over the Canada Day long weekend, though construction speed limits remain in effect. Work will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Highway 4 is currently operating with single-lane-alternating traffic for two kilometres at the Cameron Lake Bluffs section, and travellers are encouraged to check DriveBC for the latest updates.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions along all Island highways and observe traffic management personnel and signage where posted.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca