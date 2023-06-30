The Poetry Barn Offers Websites for Poets, Writers & Artists
When I received my MA in Media Arts, the internet was just beginning to evolve into a consumer product. It was a heady time filled with promise.”WEST HURLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poetry Barn is pleased to announce their Web development services, designed with the budgets of writers, artists, nonprofits, and grassroots organizations in mind. Founding Director Lissa Kiernan explains, "For over twenty years, I’ve had the privilege of working on all types of websites—from personal portfolios to complex site redesigns at places like Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and World Monuments Fund. It gives me great pleasure to marry my skills in web design and development with my creative writing business, The Poetry Barn, which has offered MFA-quality workshops at affordable prices to poets, writers, and artists since 2007."
The Poetry Barn was among the first organizations to offer online writing workshops. Kiernan offered them privately for four years before taking them public in 2011 after completing her MFA in Creative Writing. She already held an MA in Media Studies and a job working as a content engineer and project manager at Barnes & Noble.com. Combining her technical skills with her knowledge of poetry and creative writing, she began to offer asynchronous poetry workshops using free PHP bulletin-board software. Later, she became proficient in Drupal, the leading open-source Content Management System, which allowed her to expand and deepen the value and sophistication of her offerings. A few years later, she was again among the first to adopt an online platform called Wet Ink, which was developed exclusively to host writing workshops. That software is now used by such organizations as New York University and University of California, Riverside.
Kiernan says, "Because not all web pages are equal, The Poetry Barn has devised an à la carte fee structure, offering a range of prices for the creation and maintenance of each page based on its complexity and visibility." She continued, "A site's homepage is its calling card and takes considerable design planning and astute execution. Transactional pages—think e-commerce and sophisticated interactivity—are more intricate to build than static pages, those containing just text and imagery. And pages with more visibility, such as those in a site's main menu, are more apt to be surfaced in search results." Kiernan says her approach saves clients money by charging less for pages that are simpler to create or visited infrequently. And project management, such as emails, phone calls, and meetings, are included for free.
"When I received my education in Media Arts, the internet was just beginning to evolve into a consumer product. It was a heady time filled with promise. The mantra among web developers was 'information just wants to be free.' It allowed anyone with the desire to start their own business, promote their creative work, and share their passion project with the world to do so. It's a privilege to have been a part of that first wave, and I still love helping individuals and organizations shine."
Since 2007, The Poetry Barn has nurtured poetry education, inspiration, and appreciation by offering MFA-quality, affordable workshops online. Since 2018, it has also sponsored community events, readings, and a 4,000-volume poetry lending library. Nestled in the foothills of Catskill Park, surrounded by the protected lands of the Ashokan Reservoir, it takes nature as inspiration and acts as a pollinator habitat for poetry and its sister arts. Find our more at: http://www.poetrybarn.org.
