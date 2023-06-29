Submit Release
Night work to begin on Kalanianaʻole Highway for guardrail repairs

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of a nightly closure on Kalanianaʻole Highway, between Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street, beginning on Sunday, July 16, 2023, through Friday morning, July 21, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for guardrail repairs. 

The nightly closure of Kalanianaʻole Highway will continue for four weeks to complete all guardrail repairs on both sides of the roadway. Project completion is anticipated on August 11, 2023, weatherpermitting.  

During closure hours, highway users on Kalanianaʻole Highway will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaiʻi Kai Drive, and to Kealahou Street. Click here or see below for a map of the closure and detour. Access to Nāwiliwili Street from Kalanianaʻole Highway will be allowed to local residents only. 

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with road closure procedures. First responders and TheBus will be detoured during the closure. 

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/ 

Please note all work is weatherpermitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork and its completion date are subject to change per these conditions.

 

 

