Hawaiʻi Belt Road goes to single lane at Hakalau Stream Bridge from Dec. 3-7

Main, News Posted on Nov 26, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises road users of a 24/7 lane closure of the makai lane on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) at the Hakalau Stream Bridge beginning Wednesday, December 3 to Sunday December 7. The 24/7 closure is needed as the new concrete grout for the bridge repair cures.

Hawai‘i Belt Road is a two-lane road in this area but the closure will bring it to a single-lane road. Traffic will be maintained in both directions using alternating traffic control where the Honoka‘a-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Hilo-bound lane. The use of the lane will be controlled by flaggers or a temporary traffic signal, depending on workflow and traffic volumes.

This multiple-day closure is necessary to repair the foundation of the bridge and is part of the repairs needed in preparation for the full Hakalau Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The full project is expected to commence in Fall 2027 and is anticipated to take two years to complete.

For weekly lane closures on Hawaiʻi Island visit this website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]