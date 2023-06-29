Ten tips for catching Idaho’s biggest fish this summer

Go where the big fish are

Sounds obvious, but there’s more to it. Fish need several things to grow big, including ample food, security from predators, and good growing conditions. With rare exception, that probably doesn’t mean your local pond. Be prepared to fish larger bodies of water, such as large reservoirs, natural lakes and big rivers. Certain waters have a reputation for producing big fish. Look at the Idaho State Records webpage to see some of those places, and remember there are many others.

Go low

Not water depths, but lower elevations, which have longer growing seasons. Mountain lakes are beautiful, and some can produce large fish, such as Henrys Lake, but you’re more likely to find larger fish at lower elevations. When fish have a longer growing season and lots of food, they have a much better chance to grow big.

Know your quarry

Anyone can get lucky occasionally, but anglers who target trophy-sized fish know their habits, prey, feeding patterns and likely hangouts. Remember big fish typically act different than smaller fish, and savvy anglers will learn those habits and use them to their advantage.

Use big bait, and that means lures, too

It’s a simple fact that big fish need more calories, and they’re going to go after bigger food, which is often smaller fish. You may end up trolling a lure the size of some of the fish you normally catch. That’s what the big ones are looking for. You may also need some specialized gear and tackle. You’re probably not going to land a 6-foot sturgeon with the same rod and reel you use to catch trout.