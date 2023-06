FEMA Provides $1.6 Million to Colorado for COVID-19 Response

DENVER – FEMA has approved $1,609,660 in Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 in Colorado. This FEMA funding is pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Pitkin County, Colorado received the funding for labor, material, rented equipment, and contract services to conduct emergency protective measures by providing staff to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinic operations. Funding covered personal protective equipment such as face masks, face shields, medical gloves, and N95 respirators. Funding also covered COVID-19 supplies for vaccination administration, computers and software, and disinfecting products as well as generators, office trailers, portable utilities, COVID-19 educational campaign services, website developing and maintaining services, COVID-19 communication support, digital/print campaign services, and county medical officer services.

FEMA has provided more than $1.87 billion in Public Assistance funding for the Colorado COVID-19 response to date. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020 and represents 100 percent of the total cost of the project.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.