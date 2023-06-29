Phoenix DeVentures Announces CEO Change

Founder and Long-Time CEO Transitions Away from CEO Role and Assumes New Role as Chief Inventor; will Retain Position of Executive Chairman of the Board.

MORGAN HILL, CA, US, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix DeVentures , an industry leader in medical device development and manufacturing, today announced a significant leadership transition. After decades of devoted leadership, the company's CEO and Founder, Jeff Christian, is moving from his position as CEO to serve full time as the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Inventor. This shift will allow Christian to focus his innovation expertise and insights to serve the company’s clients. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Bryant Grigsby as the new CEO of Phoenix DeVentures, effective July 1, 2023.Board members of Phoenix DeVentures expressed their gratitude to Jeff Christian for his “…exceptional leadership and the immeasurable impact he has made on the company's success.” They also expressed their confidence in Bryant Grigsby's ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.As the visionary force behind Phoenix DeVentures, Jeff Christian has tirelessly guided the company from its inception to its current standing as a highly recognized development firm for innovators and entrepreneurs in the medical device space. Phoenix DeVentures is known across the industry for its ability to help startups posture their companies for strategic acquisition (build to buy) or long-term product commercialization. Under Christian’s leadership, the company has achieved remarkable milestones and has solidified its reputation of a best-in-class team and “toolbox” for product design, prototyping, clinical unit manufacturing, and new product introduction. In his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Inventor, Christian will continue to shape the company's strategic direction, along with spearheading the research and development initiatives and driving the invention of groundbreaking medical solutions.Commenting on the transition, Christian said, "It has been an incredible journey leading Phoenix DeVentures from its humble beginnings in my garage to its current position as the go-to shop for MedTech entrepreneurs. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, the reputation we have achieved, and I am excited about the next chapter for the company. As Executive Chairman and Chief Inventor, I will focus on nurturing the spirit of invention and driving our customer's technological advancements to new heights."Stepping into the role of CEO is Bryant Grigsby – a seasoned executive with a proven track record of successful leadership in MedTech. Jeff Christian said that “…Bryant, who has been serving the company in the role of President and Chief Product Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the industry, having held key leadership positions in several well-recognized companies throughout his career. His strategic acumen and ability to navigate complex market dynamics make him the ideal candidate to lead Phoenix DeVentures into the future. I am delighted that Bryant will be assuming the role of CEO and look forward to our continued work together.”Grigsby expressed his enthusiasm about the role change, stating, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this remarkable organization. Phoenix DeVentures has consistently been one of the pillars of the startup MedTech world, and I am committed to building upon the foundation laid by Jeff. Together with our talented team, new locations, and new services, we will continue to support the development of life changing medical devices."About Phoenix DeVentures: Founded in 2001, Phoenix DeVentures is a leading product development company with in-house manufacturing. It specializes in accelerating time to market while maintaining top quality. The company's diverse portfolio includes products that have been in every part of the body, from FDA-waived accessories to class III implants. Phoenix DeVentures has serviced over 500 customers and prides itself on its reputation as a dependable collaborative partner.