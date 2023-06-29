Babyletto Expands Award-Winning ‘Yuzu All-Stages’ Crib Collection With New Dressers
The Yuzu is the only nursery collection parents need for the first 5 yearsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This July Babyletto will launch 3-drawer and 6-drawer dressers to match the best-selling Yuzu 8-in-1 Convertible All-Stages Crib on babyletto.com and select online retailer sites. The new dressers will bring added form and function to the existing Yuzu All-Stages Collection and can be used from the time baby is born through 5-years-old as their crib grows with them to a junior bed.
Made with sustainably sourced New Zealand Pine and available in three neutral finishes including white with natural, white, and walnut, these new storage options work alongside the Yuzu Crib in any modern-styled room. The dressers are designed to match the patent-pending crib seamlessly with the same geometric lines and rounded corners. Parents will find a 3-drawer option with an included changing table and roomy cabinet suitable for smaller spaces and a spacious 6-drawer (https://tinyurl.com/3suky96z) option for larger rooms.
The full Yuzu Collection has achieved GREENGUARD Gold Certification after undergoing rigorous testing for more than 10,000 chemical emissions and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) making it a safer choice for the home. The dressers are specially designed for the nursery with safety benefits including non-toxic paint, anti-tip technology in line with ASTM regulations and smooth glide drawers that won’t wake a sleeping baby. The drawers are also constructed with a stop mechanism feature to prevent them from falling out.
“Our Yuzu Collection is a sustainable option that offers parents everything they need for years to come; we are so excited to offer these dressers as an essential addition to the line,” says Sarah Mahon, Babyletto brand manager.
In 2022 the innovative Yuzu became the first crib to market to offer a bassinet, midi and full sizes in the same convertible crib product with four additional toddler and daybed conversions. This all-in-one solution has earned multiple best-of-list inclusions and won multiple industry awards including a 2022 JPMA Innovation Award (https://www.jpma.org/page/parents-pick) and two consecutive Baby Independent Innovation Award accolades (https://babyinnovationawards.com/2022-award-winners/).
Parents will find the 3-drawer Yuzu dresser starting at $399 and the 6-Drawer Yuzu dresser starting at $599.
About Babyletto: Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For more than a decade Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses feel like an extension of parents’ personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Please find more information at www.babyletto.com, facebook.com/babyletto or Instagram @babyletto.
