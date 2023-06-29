Ruiz Statement on SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision which will prevent institutions of higher education from considering a student’s race as a factor in its holistic review of each applicant for admissions:

“Born out of a recognition that historical inequities continue to plague society, affirmative action emerged as a remedy for the deep-rooted biases that hindered the progress of marginalized communities in this nation. Its purpose was not to perpetuate division, but to rectify the injustices of the past and dismantle deeply ingrained barriers, that challenged the status quo and paved the way towards a future where everyone has an equal chance to thrive. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is profoundly disappointing and reminds us that the pursuit of equality is a complex struggle, requiring ongoing reflection and recalibration. I agree with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s statement in her dissent, ‘If the colleges of this country are required to ignore a thing that matters, it will not just go away. It will take longer for racism to leave us. And, ultimately, ignoring race just makes it matter more.’ We have a collective responsibility to confront systematic barriers and empower those who have been marginalized. Despite this blow, I am hopeful colleges and universities around the country may find a way to continue to consider the whole student they are admitting. Our students are much more than GPAs and standardized test scores and they deserve to be considered for the individual they are and the rich diverse perspectives and lived experiences that they bring to the table.”