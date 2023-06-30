Fukuda Denshi Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.
Fukuda Denshi today announced that it is a winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.
Fukuda Denshi is proud to receive this important award recognizing our support of Premier and its members.”REDMOND, WA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fukuda Denshi today announced that it is a winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations.
One of 10 suppliers to receive the award this year, Fukuda Denshi was recognized for its support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, ability to drive value through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs. Supplier Horizon Award winners have tenure of fewer than three years as a Premier contracted supplier.
“Fukuda Denshi is proud to receive this important award recognizing our support of Premier and its members” said Takashi Sasahara, President & CEO, Fukuda Denshi USA. “Especially important in these challenging times, Fukuda Denshi provides optimal monitoring solutions, both clinically and financially, with the lowest total cost ownership.”
"Fukuda Denshi supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Given the current economic times and post-pandemic supply chain challenges, we're honored to recognize Fukuda Denshi as a Supplier Horizon Award recipient."
The Supplier Horizon Award was formally presented to Fukuda Denshi on June 21, 2023, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition.
About Fukuda Denshi
Fukuda Denshi is a multinational Japanese company with a U.S. subsidiary in Seattle, Washington. It is known to leverage innovative technology to help clinicians and doctors deliver better services with advanced Electrocardiographs (ECG), Patient Monitoring Systems, and other medical engineering devices.
In 1934, the company built Japan’s first ECG prototype, a one-channel ECG which was, at the time, a breakthrough in patient care. The brand offers a wide array of medical devices for patient monitoring, interoperability solutions, diagnostic solutions, vascular assessments, accessories, and consumables.
