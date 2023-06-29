Mayor Bowser Announces Minimum Wage Increase Effective July 1, 2023

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser reminds the community that effective July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase from the current $16.10 per hour rate to $17.00 per hour for non-tipped workers and from $6.00 per hour to $8.00 per hour for tipped employees.

“A strong minimum wage means a fair shot for more DC residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are proud that DC is a city where workers can get a fair shot and where local entrepreneurs can start and grow businesses that create good-paying jobs for DC residents.”

In 2016, as part of her commitment to create more pathways to the middle class for Washingtonians across all eight wards, Mayor Bowser championed the “Fight for $15” and then signed the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016 into law to raise the District’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2020.

“District employers are pivotal to our local economy and the steady increase in wages help bolster DC’s comeback,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s full minimum wage increase so they can stay compliant, and workers are paid what they earn.”

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) Office of Wage-Hour Compliance is responsible for ensuring employers meet their obligations by fairly compensating District workers. The Office of Wage-Hour conducts compliance audits and works to recover unpaid wages for employees who have not been paid pursuant to DC wage laws, either administratively or through court action. Wage-Hour compliance involves ensuring adherence to the wage laws of the District of Columbia by holding employers accountable to the laws.

DOES is holding a wage theft prevention webinar for stakeholders to learn more about wage law responsibilities. The webinar will be held virtually on Thursday, July 6 at 11 am, and individuals can register to attend HERE.

For questions or concerns about wage theft, minimum wage, or compliance with other ordinances, contact the Office of Wage-Hour Compliance at [email protected] or call (202) 671-1880.