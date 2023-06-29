City Global Leverages AR Technology to Revolutionize Product Development
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City Global, a leading name in global product development and supply chain management, is transforming the industry through its practical use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This approach allows clients to interact with 3D models of their products, ensuring a new level of design precision and clarity before manufacturing begins.
Augmented Reality overlays digital information onto the physical world. City Global uses this technology to offer clients an interactive preview of their products. By scanning a QR code, clients can view a 3D representation of their product within their own environment. This streamlined use of AR eliminates the traditional costs and risks associated with prototyping, speeding up product launch timelines.
"Our adoption of AR technology is more than a novelty; it symbolizes City Global's commitment to continuous innovation," explained Antonio Spears, Co-CEO. "We're enabling clients to visualize their product concepts and make real-time changes before the manufacturing stage, saving time and resources."
This approach to product development also promotes environmental sustainability, reducing waste and increasing efficiency.
"At City Global, we believe that innovation and sustainability should go hand in hand," added Ramzay Merrach, Head of Innovation. "We're passionate about creating products that not only inspire our clients but also respect our planet's resources. Through AR, we're making strides towards a future where these two elements are naturally intertwined."
For more information or to experience the transformative potential of City Global's AR technology firsthand, please visit cityglobal.com.
City Global, based in Beverly Hills, California, is a recognized leader in global product
development and supply chain management. With a dedicated focus on innovation, City Global seamlessly integrates the complexities of sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics to deliver unparalleled value to its diverse clientele. Their mission extends beyond mere efficiency and profit, as they are committed to carbon neutrality and sustainable practices, emphasizing the need to respect and conserve our planet's resources. Through their cutting-edge use of technologies like Augmented Reality, they are not just envisioning but actively building a future where progress and sustainability coexist harmoniously.
City Global, based in Beverly Hills, California, is a recognized leader in global product
development and supply chain management. With a dedicated focus on innovation, City Global seamlessly integrates the complexities of sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics to deliver unparalleled value to its diverse clientele. Their mission extends beyond mere efficiency and profit, as they are committed to carbon neutrality and sustainable practices, emphasizing the need to respect and conserve our planet's resources. Through their cutting-edge use of technologies like Augmented Reality, they are not just envisioning but actively building a future where progress and sustainability coexist harmoniously.
