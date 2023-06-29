CEO, Entrepreneur Author, Speaker Michael McLean’s No-Nonsense Approach to Business and Life

Michael McLean

NAPLES, FLORIDA , USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael McLean is a recognized CEO, entrepreneur, author, speaker and sports team owner who has helped well over 170,000 elite men, fathers, athletes, marketers, entrepreneurs and company founders transform their lives. Known in industry circles as “The BadAss CEO”, he provides individualized instruction and the necessary solution to each of his clients’ issues preventing them from being their absolute best.

Brushwood Media Group presents his self-titled Michael McLean Show, which can be heard Tuesdays from noon-1pm and 5:00-6:00 EST on the AMFM247 Syndicated Radio Network (www.amfm247.com), with the broadcast being re-aired overnight from midnight-1am Wednesday mornings.

Much like his radio show, his book, How to NOT Get Your Ass Kicked in Business and in Life, offers a no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners approach to not only business but everyday life. His information is life-changing to some but off-putting to others. Why? There is no fluff and no bull (hence the Web site www.nobullbook.com) – just real, tangible information to change the lives of those who, despite achieving elite status, feel burned out, frustrated and overwhelmed.

“This book is only for people who are ready to take their business and personal lives from ordinary to extraordinary,” says McLean. “Give me someone who’s a worker. I don’t care if they have talent or money; if they’re not willing to work, I can’t help them. There are too many people who are checked out because they have become victims of what I like to call ‘digital dementia’, meaning they are looking for a magic pill. But I don’t sell hacks or shortcuts. Most people wait for something to fall into their laps, but high-performance individuals chase their dreams.”

McLean is also one of the highest-paid business and marketing coaches in the world today. He instructs an extremely select group of high performers on multiple levels through his BadAss Millionaire Elite coaching programs. For more information, please visit www.MichaelMcLean.coach; or www.EmailMillions.coach.

