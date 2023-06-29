Statement from Governor Shapiro on Ongoing Budget Negotiations

Harrisburg, PA — This afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro released the following statement on ongoing budget negotiations:

“Throughout budget negotiations, it’s been clear all parties want to reach a deal, and no one wants a protracted fight. We will continue to engage leadership in both chambers of the General Assembly until we reach an agreement.

“After a dozen years of total Republican control of the Legislature, Senate Republicans need to give more than they’re used to – and after a dozen years in the minority, House Democrats can’t expect to get everything they’ve wanted over the last decade in one budget.

“Pennsylvania has the only full-time, divided legislature in the country and as I said at the very beginning of this process, nothing gets done unless a majority in both chambers agree. We have a responsibility to come together, compromise, and pass a commonsense budget that addresses the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians.”

