Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,918 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Shapiro on Ongoing Budget Negotiations

Harrisburg, PA — This afternoon, Governor Josh Shapiro released the following statement on ongoing budget negotiations:

“Throughout budget negotiations, it’s been clear all parties want to reach a deal, and no one wants a protracted fight. We will continue to engage leadership in both chambers of the General Assembly until we reach an agreement.

“After a dozen years of total Republican control of the Legislature, Senate Republicans need to give more than they’re used to – and after a dozen years in the minority, House Democrats can’t expect to get everything they’ve wanted over the last decade in one budget.

“Pennsylvania has the only full-time, divided legislature in the country and as I said at the very beginning of this process, nothing gets done unless a majority in both chambers agree. We have a responsibility to come together, compromise, and pass a commonsense budget that addresses the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians.”

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Shapiro on Ongoing Budget Negotiations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more