Thailand International Cooperation Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand – Thailand International Postgraduate Programme (TIPP)

Thailand International Cooperation Agency

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand

GUIDELINES

for Thailand International Postgraduate Programme (TIPP)

1. Qualifications

1.1 Candidates must be nominated by the National Focal Point for International Development Cooperation in a country from the TIPP eligible countries/territories list. (See “List of Eligible Countries/Territories”)

1.2 Candidates should be preferred working in the government sector or in the area which related to the course was provided

1.3 Candidates must have Bachelor’s degree and/or professional experience related field or related to graduate degree.

1.4 Candidates must have a good command of English.

1.5 Candidates whose first language is not English and Bachelor’s degree was not instructed in English, have to pass an English Language proficiency test according to criteria required by the academic insitution regulations.

1.6 Candidates must be no more than 45 years of age.

1.7 Candidates must have good physical and mental condition and must not be pregnant.

1.8 TICA reserves the rights to revoke scholarship offered to awardees who violate rules and regulations.

1.9 Other requirements apart from these will be under consideration by the University regulations.

2. Procedures for application submissions

2.1 Candidates must fill in the online application form on TICA website: Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA). Menu: Fellowships and Scholarships, Sub – menu: Thailand International Postgraduate Programme, Click on: TIPP 2023 or access the online application form at https://forms.gle/Ft6swBZsav5wpxTK6

2.2 Candidates must be nominated by the National Focal Point for International Development Cooperation (such as Ministry of Foreign Affairs) or by relevant central government agencies for which the nominated candidates currently work. Nomination must be in line with relevant rules and regulations of the nominating countries/territories. The National Focal Point will forward the nominated candidates’ documents to the Royal Thai Embassy/Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations/Royal Thai Consulate – General accredited to eligible countries/territories.

Please prepare one (1) original with two (2) copies of each document as these following items:

*1. TIPP application form (Download at: https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th/en/page/75500-tipp-application-form?menu=605b13dbb6f1b76ed31778b3)

*2. Medical report (If candidates had submitted other health certificates without the TICA medical report form, their application will not be accepted for consideration.)

*3. Transcript of Bachelor’s degree (to show the courses that you have learnt throughout Bachelor’s degree)

*4. Certificate of Bachelor’s degree

*5. Recommendation Letter from at least 3 person (1 person per letter) e.g. university instructor, supervisor in the candidate’s organization, employer etc.

*6. English test score (e.g. TOEFL, IELTS) as required by the academic institution, which not more than 2 years unit the date of admission.

*7. Other documents as required by the academic institution (please see the course detail : subject “Document Required” for more information.)

All forms are duly filled in and endorsed by the candidates’ supervisor and the National Focal Point for International Development Cooperation. All of related documents must be in English.

*The documents number 1 – 6 are mandatory. If candidates fail to provide the specified documents, their application will not be accepted for consideration.

Each of eligible countries/territories can nominate up to two (2) candidates per academic programme.

2.3 The application procedure will complete when TICA has received the hard copy of the application form and other related documents through the Royal Thai Embassy/Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations/Royal Thai Consulate – General accredited to eligible countries/ territories.

2.4 Application from should be submitted to the Royal Thai Embassy/Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations/Royal Thai Consulate – General accredited to eligible countries/ territories within 31st July 2023 respectively, in order to be sent to Thailand International Cooperation Agency before the application’s closing date.

3. Selection of candidates

3.1 In considering applications, particular attention shall be paid to the candidates’ background, their current position in the service of their Government, and practical use they expect to make of the knowledge and experience gained from studying on the return to their Government positions.

3.2 Selection of candidates is also based on geographical distribution and gender balance, unless priority is set for particular countries/ cooperation frameworks.

4. Condition for Attendance

4.1 Awardees are required to study full time and not to change the programme topic/ study plan.

4.2 Any part time employment is not allowed.

4.3 Awardees are not allowed to bring any family members to stay with them during study.

4.4 Awardees who get pregnant that affect to studying, can not usually attend the course could be terminated scholarship.

5. Benefit of Awardees

The Royal Thai Government will bear the following expenses for successful candidates during their study in Thailand. The expenses include:

5.1 Return economy class air ticket and airport pick – up service

Return economy class air ticket

– International travel – Return economy class air ticket will be provided via the most direct and most economical route from the international airport at awardee’s respective country/territory to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok – Thailand. The award does not cover domestic travel cost in awardee’s respective country.

Transit destination will be arranged, in case of a need for visa application to Thailand, with the most direct and the most economical route basis.

All booking and changes to the booking, including setting of date of arrival and departure, must be done by TICA only. Ticket will be issued in electronic form (e ticket) only.

Baggage allowance quota is in line with the airlines’ policy. Any purchase for extra baggage allowance is not covered by the award.

– Domestic travel in Thailand – will be provided via the most economical route from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand to the airport where the university located.

Your scholarship is confirmed once the travel documents/flights are verified.

Airport pick – up service

Transfer to and from airport will be provided to awardees. TICA will coordinate directly with the limousine service. Upon arrival at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, please proceed to the AOT Limousine Customer Relations counter and present the instruction of scholarship award for the airport transfer. A taxi fare paid by awardees cannot be reimbursed.

5.2 Monthly subsistence, settlement, books and thesis allowance

Monthly subsistence allowance

– Living allowance – Awardees will receive living allowance at the amount of 7,000 Baht per month.

– Accommodation allowance – Awardees will receive accommodation allowance at the amount of 7,000 Baht or 9,000 Baht per month

Awardees need to bring pocket money of approximately USD300 to cover the payment of rental deposit (usually for 2 months) and advance rental for 1 month as requested by most accommodation owners. TICA will not be responsible for the deposit since awardees will receive back the deposit when their accommodation contract terminated.

Settlement allowance

Awardees will receive the settlement allowance at the amount of 6,000 Baht on their first arrival to Thailand.

Books allowance

Awardees will receive books allowance at the amount of 10,000 Baht per year. (Only 4 semesters for Master’s degree)

Thesis allowance

Awardees are strongly recommended to make necessary data collection in relation to their proposed research topic, if it is to be done in their country, prior to coming to Thailand. Awardees will be given the thesis allowance as a lump sum amount not exceed of 20,000 Baht for compulsory fieldwork or data collection which awardees have to provide detail of expenses for approval process (subject to TICA’s approval on a case-by-case basis) and a lump sum amount of 12,000 Baht for thesis printing or 8,000 Baht for independent study (IS) printing.

5.3 Visa arrangement

Awardees will be responsible for obtaining Non – immigrant visa Type “F” prior to their travel to Thailand. TICA will provide facilitation to awardees who require visa application i.e. liaising with the Royal Thai Embassy/Royal Thai Consulate – General and advising on appropriate procedure and necessary documents for visa application.

Awardees must cover all costs arising from visa application i.e. visa fee, travel cost to the Royal Thai Embassy/ Consulate, postal fee (in case visa application is made by post,) transit visa fee (in case awardees needs to apply for visa to Thailand at a transit country). The visa fee can be reimbursed upon presenting an original receipt of the fee.

Awardees must not bring their family members with them during their scholarship programme. Awardees in the scholarship programme cannot be used as reference for visa application to Thailand of his/her family member.

5.4 Tuition fee

Awardees’ tuition fee will be directly reimbursed from TICA, except equipment insurance fee, transcript and certificate fee

5.5 Insurance

Accident and Hospitalization Insurance during the period of study in Thailand will be provided. Cost of pre – existing illnesses, dental treatment, brain disease, mental illness, pregnancy and glasses are NOT covered. Awardees are advised to obtain their own travel insurance which is fully covered for any costs arising from loss or theft of personal belongings.

6. Contact address

For more information, please contact;

Human Resources Development Cooperation Division

Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA),

Government Complex, Building B (South Zone), 8th Floor,

Chaengwattana Rd, Laksi District, Bangkok 10210

THAILAND

https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th

Email: tipp@mfa.go.th

Information on the scholarship programs can be access using the following link,

https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th/en/content/tipp-2023?page=5f4e22204784115e3a56f142&menu=605b13b96636fb058f55e482 and https://image.mfa.go.th/mfa/0/GH2PYnujXi/%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%AA%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A3/Guidelines_for_the_2023.pdf

or e-mail: tipp@mfa.go.th