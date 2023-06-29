Attorney General Ford Issues Statement After SCOTUS Strikes Down College Affirmative Action Programs

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement as the Supreme Court strikes race-conscious affirmative action for college admissions.

“Today's ruling directly attacks efforts to reckon with America's history of racism and the ways it still impacts our lives today. The ruling purports that colorblindness will end racism, but as Judge Jackson writes in her dissent, proceeding in forced ignorance of racial disparities simply allows those disparities to thrive in America,” said AG Ford.

“Institutions of power like the Supreme Court should be working to reduce these disparities, to create a national environment that helps all Americans thrive and succeed,” AG Ford continued. “When an institution that purportedly works for the people directly attacks efforts to create a better nation, it has failed in the role it was given.”

“I am tired, like many of you, with the disappointments that the Supreme Court continues to hand down to Americans under the guise of textual impartiality. Let me promise you this - my disappointment only means I will fight harder. We must not let setbacks push us into apathy,” AG Ford concludes. “Turn your frustration and your anger into a drive to continue fighting to make America a better place for all who live here and call our country home.”

On Thursday, June 29 the Supreme Court ruled in the Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina cases, that the race-conscious admission policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, doing away with decades of progress in diversifying America’s colleges and universities.

###