Aspex Eyewear's Patented Technology and Brands Spotlighted on Global News TV's Morning Show
Aspex Eyewear's innovative TurboFlex hinge, EasyClip and Takumi magnetic eyewear highlighted for summer style.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspex Eyewear, a world-renowned provider of high-quality eyewear, proudly announces that its worldwide patented TurboFlex 360° hinge, along with its EasyClip and Takumi Magnetic Clip-On eyewear collections were featured on Global News TV's The Morning Show.
On June 16, 2023, The Morning Show unveiled summer style inspirations for ultimate sun protection, spotlighting Aspex Eyewear's Takumi, and Easy Clip magnetic sun clip solution complete with the TurboFlex 360° hinge technology. This revolutionary patented technology ensures unrivaled flexibility, durability, and comfort that adapts seamlessly to every movement.
Both Takumi and EasyClip offer a superior level of versatility to prescription glasses. Powered by the strongest magnets on the market, the magnetic clip-on technology allows users to effortlessly bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor wear, eliminating the necessity for separate prescription sunglasses and offering users a stylish and practical solution for all lighting conditions.
Nonu Ifergan, who has led Aspex for over 58 years, expressed his pride in the feature. He emphasized, "The recognition of TurboFlex, EasyClip, and Takumi serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and comfort, reaffirming our position as industry leaders in eyewear innovation."
Since its inception in 1965, Aspex Eyewear has continuously pushed the boundaries of eyewear and design technology. Serving over 50,000 accounts across more than 80 countries, Aspex Eyewear has established itself as a trailblazer in the industry.
For further information about Aspex Eyewear, its worldwide patented TurboFlex 360° hinge, or the EasyClip and Takumi Magnetic eyewear brands, please visit www.aspexeyewear.com.
About Aspex Eyewear: Aspex Eyewear, since 1965, is a global distributor of quality eyewear and sunwear known for breakthroughs like magnetic clip technology, memory metal eyewear, and the worldwide patented TurboFlex and Easytwist technologies. For more information, visit www.aspexeyewear.com.
