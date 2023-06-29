Manmade Kennels and Make-A-Wish Join Hands For A Pitbull Puppy Giveaway.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Manmade Kennels, a leading breeder of American Pitbull Terrier puppies, and Make-A-Wish, a renowned nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, are thrilled to announce their partnership in a heartwarming initiative that saw the Kennels give away a pitbull puppy.
The Pitbull Puppy Giveaway aimed to bring joy, companionship, and unconditional love into the lives of children facing challenging health conditions. Through this collaboration, Manmade Kennels donated an American bully to a deserving child selected by Make-A-Wish, providing them with a loyal and supportive furry friend to help navigate their journey.
"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Make-A-Wish for this special project," said Edward Perez, Founder of Manmade Kennels. "We believe that the bond between humans and animals is incredibly powerful, and we hope that our Pitbull puppies can bring happiness and comfort to these courageous children."
Make-A-Wish has been making dreams come true for children facing critical illnesses for over four decades. By partnering with Manmade Kennels, the organization aims to fulfill a child's wish of having a loyal Pitbull puppy, a source of unwavering love and emotional support.
"We are grateful for this opportunity to give away a puppy for a good cause”, says Mike Hughes, a professional pitbull breeder representing Manmade Kennels in Mississippi. "Make-A-Wish’s commitment to making a positive impact aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing hope and joy into the lives of people, which includes children battling critical illnesses. We are confident that this collaboration will create an unforgettable experience for the lucky child who gets the puppy."
It has always been the vision of Manmade Kennels to better the lives of individuals and families through their pitbull puppy breeding program. They have over a decade of breeding American bully dogs that are 100% healthy, trained, and socialized to bring out those desirable qualities in them. Besides this kind and unforgettable gesture through Make-A-Wish, Manmade Kennels has also helped a family adopt an American bully as an autism assistance dog.
The Pitbull Puppy Giveaway will not only offer a precious companion to the selected child but will also provide them with opportunities for growth, healing, and improved emotional well-being.
The partnership between Manmade Kennels and Make-A-Wish reflects their shared commitment to enhancing the lives of children facing medical challenges. By combining their expertise and resources, both organizations aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of these young individuals and create treasured memories for years to come.
For more information about Manmade Kennels and Make-A-Wish, please visit their respective websites at www.manmadekennels.com and www.wish.org.
About Manmade Kennels:
Manmade Kennels is a reputable American Pitbull Terrier breeder dedicated to producing high-quality dogs with exceptional temperaments. With a focus on health, structure, and athleticism, Manmade Kennels has earned recognition for its outstanding breeding program and commitment to ethical practices.
Manmade Kennel's Puppy Giveaway