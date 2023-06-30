Beloved Menudo Member, Angelo Garcia To Release Updated Menudo Hit
Remixed by Legendary Mixologist Eric Kupper
(Garbage, Alicia Keys, Usher and more)
Angelo Garcia, formerly of the legendary boy group, Menudo will release a new video for one of Menudo’s hit songs, “Hold Me” on June 30, 2023.
Angelo is happy to announce that he has signed with a new label. “When I signed with Wake Up! Music, we worked together to find a formula that would reintroduce me to the music industry and reawaken the love and connection I had with my fans as well as capturing the next generation. The single was the most popular English language song Menudo released when they exploded onto the music scene in the US,” says Angelo Garcia.
Pepper Gomez, Founder of Wake Up! Music says, “Angelo is jumping back onto the scene with his new single. It is a Nu Pop remake of a track from his past. Angelo sings for today, reminding us that he is and always will be a beloved star.”
The song holds a special place in Angelo’s heart and evokes great memories for him. “It unlocks a magical time in my childhood. When I was 5 years old it was initially released and it was a huge hit. I was living in NYC where I was born and grew up and my sister was really into Menudo. I never would have guessed that 6 years later I would become the youngest member to ever be chosen for the boy band at only 11 years old,” says Angelo.
The song “Hold Me” was recorded in Chicago in September of 2022.
The song was produced by Craig J. Snider (U2’s “Summer of Love” and Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm and Birthday).
Wake Up! Music tapped legendary mixologist Eric Kupper to remix the track. Eric Kupper has garnered 122 Number 1 Billboard hits for artists spanning many genres. These mixes will be serviced to nu club/dance stations across the country.
The video was shot in Las Vegas NV in the middle of the desert. “I had these ideas of recording in the mountains, in a Ghost town. Our venture led us to Death Valley national park which is literally in the mountains of Nevada. “Rhyolite ghost town has an out of this world and mad max vibe with the Nevada desert as a backdrop. We took advantage of Las Vegas’s eclectic, brazen and ostentatious art district that is famous for its lively, animated and spirited street art and murals. The district adds so much color and pizzazz to the video,” says Angelo.
The new updated song, “Hold me” will be an unexpected nostalgic surprise for die hard Menudo fans. The song is catchy and has such a universal theme. “It showcases the growth potential to galvanize new fans who don’t recognize me from my Menudo days. I am proud of how we brought the song into 2023/2024. I hope people love it as much as I enjoyed creating it,” adds Angelo.
Menudo is the biggest selling Latino boy band in the history of music. The group influenced the dynamics of boy bands across the world. Menudo inspired other groups like New Kids On The Block, new edition, NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and more.
The international success of Menudo changed the lives of all who were part of it. “I gained wisdom beyond words. I learned how to feel comfortable and confident on stage entertaining the masses,” explains Angelo.
Angelo’s new EP will feature original music and some surprises as well. The EP is set for release at the end of August, 2023. “I know my time on this planet is limited and so I want to revel in every single second of this adventure and make every second count. My main objectives are to spread positive energy, practice kindness and attempt to be the type of human that I would want to see more of in this world,” says Angelo.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie2Z3KzyzZQ
