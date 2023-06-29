Important dates to help plan your July

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during July that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

JULY 2023

7/1 – OPEN: Catch and release steelhead fishing on the Clearwater and Snake rivers

7/4 – Fourth of July Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

7/10 – Big game, fall black bear, turkey and swan controlled hunt draw results announced

7/10 – ON SALE: Resident capped elk zone tags

7/12 – ON SALE: Resident Sawtooth Zone capped elk zone tags

7/17 – ON SALE: Leftover fall turkey controlled hunt tags (if available)

7/20 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MT

7/25 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Coeur D’Alene: Public Hearing

7/26 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Coeur D’Alene: Business Meeting

7/27 – DEADLINE: Enter bighorn sheep raffle

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.