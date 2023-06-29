DOH News Release – Department of Health cites City and County of Honolulu for Kailua Bay wastewater permit violations

Submit Release
HONOLULU, HI– The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to the City and County of Honolulu (CCH) for discharging effluent in exceedance of National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit limits from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant into Kailua Bay.

Between April 2023 and May 2023, CCH discharged effluent from the wastewater treatment plant in exceedance of daily NPDES permit limits for enterococci on 13 occasions, including exceeding the monthly NPDES permit limit for the month of April. The NOVO requires CCH to pay $434,350.00 in penalties related to the effluent discharges and late submission of a required discharge monitoring report.

“Discharge of pollutants above allowable limits into state waters is not acceptable,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health. “We will continue to take action to protect public health and the environment.”

All persons, including business owners, government agencies, and visitors must comply with environmental laws. Failure to comply with water pollution laws may subject violators to monetary penalties of up to $25,000 per day, per violation.

 

The DOH Clean Water Branch responds to water pollution of state waters. The Clean Water Branch protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges which impair water quality, keeping Hawaiʻi’s waters fishable and swimmable for everyone. Owners and operators of wastewater systems must comply with environmental regulations that are in place to protect the public. Failure to do so results in legal action by the state, federal partners and/or private citizens.

A copy of the NOVO can be found at this link:  CCH Kailua Regional WWTP NOVO Docket No. 2023-CW-EO-20 NOVO.pdf

