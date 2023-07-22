Relax in Comfort Announces Grand Opening at Station Park in Farmington, Utah

J.D.Power #1 Rated Mattress in America 4 consecutive Years! Relax in Comfort Showroom Opening at Station Park, Farmington, UT Relax in Comfort Exclusive Utah Licensed Gallery for Furniture For Life

For first time ever consumers can now shop Tempur-Pedic beds and the highest rated number beds with trusted experts & the World's Best luxury massage chairs

We are the only showroom in Utah to offer both Tempur-Pedic & Number Beds and allow each consumer to assess which is the best solution based upon their unique needs and comfort requirements” — Nick Wayda, Proprietor