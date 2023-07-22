Relax in Comfort Announces Grand Opening at Station Park in Farmington, Utah
For first time ever consumers can now shop Tempur-Pedic beds and the highest rated number beds with trusted experts & the World's Best luxury massage chairs
We are the only showroom in Utah to offer both Tempur-Pedic & Number Beds and allow each consumer to assess which is the best solution based upon their unique needs and comfort requirements”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax in Comfort, the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep specialty retailer in America, has announced their expansion into the Salt Lake City area at Station Park in Farmington, UT. Nick Wayda, owner/operator of the new Station Park, Farmington location has planned for a soft opening in the summer of 2023. Relax in Comfort is an exclusive licensed Furniture For Life Authorized Gallery, boasting the world’s best luxury massage chairs, zero gravity chairs, as well as Tempur-Pedic beds, top rated smart number beds by Personal Comfort and the highly acclaimed X-Chair to the Farmington area.
— Nick Wayda, Proprietor
Nick Wayda is an avid snow skier and outdoor enthusiast and a lifetime resident of Park City and is excited open the 2nd Utah location with the most carefully curated offerings in the wellness furniture industry. Nick recently described what drove his business decision in opening a new location:
“I have over 20 years involvement with our family sports massage clinic in Park City. My mission is to help guide each customer to the best solution to their individual or family's wellness needs. I am looking forward to serving our community to help make Salt Lake City a more comfortable place”.
Relax in Comfort was founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis in 1967 in Orlando, FL as Niagara Therapy of Greater Orlando. Niagara Therapy was the pioneer of high-end massage chairs and adjustable beds with the patented Cyclo-Massage transmission system. Relax in Comfort is now a 3rd generation family owned & operated company with multiple retail locations and operates over 25 medical, industry specific trade and consumer shows nationally. Relax in Comfort Founder & President Don DePaulis stated “We are very proud of our relationship with Nick Wayda as our first Utah licensee. Nick is committed to continuing the same high quality level of service that we have exemplified for over half a century”. DePaulis stated, “with us you are more than a number, you are family”.
Relax in Comfort has partnered with Furniture For Life, representing the top 5 global brands of luxury massage chairs backed by legendary Furniture For Life customer service and support for a lifetime of at home wellness furniture solutions. Cliff Levin, President & Founder added “Our mission is to help people live a more comfortable life, and we are confident the community will embrace our luxury brands of massage chairs and zero gravity recliners into their active lifestyles.”
The new Station Park location also provides the first ever Utah showroom with both the Personal Comfort smart number bed and Tempur-Pedic beds in the same showroom. Personal Comfort is the #1 rated number bed in America and was nationally recognized by Consumer Reports as a “Best Buy”. Tempur-Pedic beds have been recognized by the J.D. Power Award for the last 4 consecutive year for customer satisfaction, and is the #1 rated mattress in America. Nick continued "We are the only showroom in Utah to offer both Tempur-Pedic & Number Beds and allow each consumer to assess which is the best solution based upon their unique needs and comfort requirements with the help of unbiased sleep experts"
Relax in Comfort at Station Park location is expected to open in summer of 2023 and Grand Opening specials will continue thru the the holiday season.
ABOUT FURNITURE FOR LIFE
Based in Boulder, CO., the 2017 National Geographic “happiest city in the U.S.”, Furniture For Life is a leading maker and distributor of furnishings designed to look good in your home, improve your comfort, and enhance your health and wellness. The company is at the forefront of the massage chair industry, manufactures the world’s only True Zero Gravity® recliners, designs unique mattresses, and more. Furniture For Life is committed to the welfare of people everywhere in pursuit of its mission to make the world a more comfortable place. For more information, visit FurnitureForLife.com.
ABOUT RELAX IN COMFORT
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into an awarded trusted source for the very best in wellness furniture and accessories. Our mission continues to provide the very best value to our customers. We are dedicated to offering the very best in adjustable number beds, massage chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
Jackie Ricardo
Ergo Comfort Solutions, Inc dba Relax in Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
