PRESS RELEASE:  Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Commitment of Federal Funding to Address Digital Divide

TEXAS, June 29 - June 29, 2023

(AUSTIN) Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said today his Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) was allocated $3.3 billion in federal funding for broadband expansion. The funds, provided by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, are part of the national $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

This historic investment, announced recently by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will finance critical infrastructure projects across the state to increase access to reliable, high-speed internet and help close the availability gap in Texas.

Texas’ share was the largest of any state.

“Historically, Texas has typically been a donor state, meaning our tax dollars would go to Washington and then get sent out to fund projects in other states,” Hegar said. “It’s good to see our hard-earned tax dollars coming back to Texas, and you can be certain that each of those dollars will be spent wisely.” 

Before BDO can begin implementing the $3.3 billion in funding, it must submit a proposal to NTIA describing its BEAD-funded grant programs. This proposal will be directly informed by public feedback, which is why the BDO will continue engaging with communities across the state to ensure these funds have a meaningful impact.

Hegar expects BDO to begin accepting grant applications for the BEAD program in 2024.

“This funding exceeds the amounts allocated to any other state or territory because the challenge facing our state is unique,” Hegar said. “Texas has a large population with a significant share of unserved areas spread over a vast and geographically diverse landscape. The bipartisan legislation that appropriated these funds recognized the importance of giving states the flexibility to meet the needs of their unique populations. I am encouraged that NTIA recognizes the challenges we face in Texas. And I hope as NTIA evaluates our proposal in the coming months, that it gives Texas the freedom and latitude to bridge the digital divide without needless restrictions.”

Please visit the Comptroller’s website for more information about the BEAD program and community outreach opportunities.

