Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Today’s Decision Regarding Affirmative Action in College Admissions

“Justice Jackson is right: with “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness,” the Supreme Court has ignored the institutional racism that millions of Americans continue to endure. Racism will not end because Chief Justice Roberts and five of his colleagues deemed it so. Everyone deserves to benefit from the same diverse university environment that I experienced. Today’s reactionary decision from SCOTUS takes us backwards again, and makes us a less fair, equitable, and inclusive country.”

###