Ned Bebawy Joins ITpipes as the New CEO
Bebawy aims to drive innovation and growth
... I am eager to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. I can’t think of a better company to be at or a better market to be in.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpipes, a leading provider of advanced pipeline inspection and asset management software integration solutions, announces the appointment of Ned Bebawy as its new CEO. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the technology sector, Bebawy is poised to lead ITpipes to new heights of success and innovation.
— Ned Bebawy
Having previously served as the COO of AutoLeap, an automotive SaaS company, Bebawy has a solid grasp of the challenges and opportunities within software markets, having scaled AutoLeap from 3 to over 80 employees in less than 3 years. Prior to AutoLeap, Bebawy’s career included a significant tenure at a leading global management consulting company, where he led cross-discipline teams and worked with Fortune 500 companies in solving their biggest strategic challenges. He is known for ensuring that organizations stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
"I am honored to join ITpipes as the CEO and excited to work alongside the talented team to build on the strong foundation and culture that Cori (Criss) and Al (Rossmeisl) have laid," said Bebawy. "ITpipes is renowned in the infrastructure inspection industry for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and I am eager to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. I can’t think of a better company to be at or a better market to be in"
Under Bebawy’s leadership, ITpipes aims to further enhance its suite of cutting-edge pipeline inspection and asset management solutions. Leveraging his expertise, the company will focus on developing innovative technologies that address the evolving needs of both municipal and contractor clients in the infrastructure industry. Bebawy aims to rapidly expand the company’s development efforts, while continuing to build upon strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional customer service.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ned to ITpipes as our new CEO," said Cori Criss, Founder and President of ITpipes. "Al (Rossmeisl) and I were very diligent with our search to find the right person to continue to lead the company into the next era. With Ned at the helm, I’m confident in the company’s ability to continue delivering innovative solutions that enable our clients to optimize their pipeline management processes." Cori will remain as President of ITpipes and join the Board of Directors, contributing her expertise to strategic decision-making, fostering partnerships, ensuring exceptional customer service, and guiding the company's vision for future growth.
As the new CEO of ITpipes, Ned is committed to upholding the company's culture, particularly its core values of integrity, innovation, and customer focus. His strategic guidance and forward-thinking approach are expected to drive ITpipes to achieve new milestones and solidify its position as a leader in pipeline inspection and asset management technology.
For clients and partners wishing to meet in person with Ned, he is at WEF Collections Conference this week (Kansas City, MO), and will be attending Esri User Conference (San Diego, CA), Trimble Cityworks Partner Conference (Salt Lake City, Utah), WEFTEC (Chicago, IL), and Esri Partner Conference (Palm Springs, CA) in the upcoming months.
About ITpipes:
ITpipes is a leading provider of advanced pipeline inspection and asset management software integration solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ITpipes offers comprehensive tools for data collection, analysis, and reporting, empowering organizations to optimize their inspection processes and enhance asset management strategies. ITpipes boasts proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive. For more information, visit www.itpipes.com or at blog.itpipes.com
