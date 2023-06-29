U.S. Visitors Continued Surpassing 2019 Level in May

Posted on Jun 29, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: June 29, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 801,569 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in May 2023, a 3.2 percent increase from May 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 94.6 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from May 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.69 billion in May 2023, which was higher than $1.56 billion (+7.9%) in May 2022 and $1.41 billion (+19.4%) in May 2019.

In May 2023, 790,494 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 11,075 visitors arrived by cruise ships during the month. In May 2022, 774,144 visitors arrived by air (+2.1%) and 2,231 visitors came by cruise ships (+396.4%). In May 2019, 836,058 visitors arrived by air (-5.4%) and 11,338 visitors came by cruise ships (-2.3%). The average length of stay by all visitors in May 2023 was 8.71 days, compared to 8.87 days (-1.8%) in May 2022 and 8.37 days (+4.1%) in May 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 225,210 visitors in May 2023, compared to 222,071 visitors (+1.4%) in May 2022 and 228,768 visitors (-1.6%) in May 2019.

In May 2023, 431,983 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was down from May 2022 (453,989 visitors, -4.8%) but an increase compared to May 2019 (387,844 visitors, +11.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $815.1 million in May 2023 was higher compared to May 2022 ($782.7 million, +4.1%) and May 2019 ($564.0 million, +44.5%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in May 2023 ($229 per person) was up moderately from May 2022 ($206 per person, +11.1%) but was significantly more than May 2019 ($174 per person, +31.8%).

There were 217,981 visitors from the U.S. East in May 2023, a decrease from May 2022 (222,144 visitors, -1.9%) but higher than May 2019 (199,344 visitors, +9.3%). U.S. East visitor spending increased to $559.9 million in May 2023, compared to $550.3 million (+1.8%) in May 2022 and $392.4 million (+42.7%) in May 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in May 2023 ($271 per person) increased in comparison to May 2022 ($259 per person, +4.9%) and was considerably higher than May 2019 ($211 per person, +28.5%).

There were 34,141 visitors from Japan in May 2023, compared to 7,167 visitors (+376.3%) in May 2022 and 113,226 visitors (-69.8%) in May 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $54.3 million in May 2023, compared to $15.6 million (+249.1%) in May 2022 and $162.4 million (-66.5%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in May 2023 ($241 per person) decreased slightly compared to May 2022 ($245 per person, -1.3%) and May 2019 ($244 per person, -0.9%).

In May 2023, 23,179 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 25,320 visitors (-8.5%) in May 2022 and 26,424 visitors (-12.3%) in May 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $52.8 million in May 2023, compared to $55.4 million (-4.7%) in May 2022 and $48.3 million (+9.4%) in May 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in May 2023 ($216 per person) increased compared to May 2022 ($204 per person, +6.0%) and was substantially more than May 2019 ($170 per person, +27.3%).

There were 83,210 visitors from All Other International Markets in May 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 65,523 visitors (+27.0%) from All Other International Markets in May 2022 and 109,220 visitors (-23.8%) in May 2019.

In May 2023, a total of 4,926 trans-Pacific flights with 1,065,692 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,049 flights (-2.4%) with 1,039,362 seats (+2.5%) in May 2022, and 5,085 flights (-3.1%) with 1,118,421 seats (-4.7%) in May 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first five months of 2023, total visitor spending was $8.78 billion, up significantly from $7.39 billion (+18.8%) in the first five months of 2022 and from $7.23 billion (+21.5%) in the first five months of 2019.

A total of 4,075,437 visitors arrived in the first five months of 2023, representing 13.6 percent growth from 3,588,405 visitors in the first five months of 2022. Total arrivals decreased 3.5 percent when compared to 4,224,071 visitors in the first five months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In May 2023, visitor arrivals from the U.S. West decreased 4.8 percent compared to the same month last year. There were fewer visitors from states that comprise the Pacific region (328,788 visitors, -6.4%) including California (248,980, -6.7%), Washington (50,298, -5.7%), Oregon (23,307, -5.0%) and Alaska (6,203, -2.4%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (103,086 visitors, +0.4%) were up slightly from May 2022.

Most of the U.S. West visitors in May 2023 had been to Hawaii before (77.6%) while 22.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 51.5 percent of the U.S. West visitors in May 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.5 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 2,123,646 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,124,876 visitors (-0.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and 1,805,355 visitors (+17.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $4.07 billion in the first five months of 2023, compared to $3.96 billion (+2.8%) in the first five months of 2022 and $2.75 billion (+48.3%) in the first five months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2023 was $226 per person, a modest increase from $218 per person (+3.7%) in the first five months of 2022, but up considerably from $177 per person (+28.1%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. East: In May 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East declined 1.9 percent compared to May 2022. Fewer visitors from the South Atlantic (54,721 visitors, -0.8%), East North Central (37,076 visitors, -2.8%), Mid Atlantic (25,018 visitors, -10.0%), East South Central (14,093 visitors, -2.0%) and New England (10,848 visitors, -9.8%) regions entirely offset growth in arrivals from the West South Central (53,575 visitors, +1.9%) and West North Central (22,562 visitors, +2.7%) regions.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in May 2023 had been to Hawaii before (54.4%) while 45.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.4 percent of the U.S. East visitors in May 2023 stayed in hotels, 13.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2023, 1,066,591 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,015,020 (+5.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and 946,137 visitors (+12.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $2.75 billion in the first five months of 2023, compared to $2.45 billion (+12.5%) in the first five months of 2022 and $1.92 billion (+43.5%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2023 increased to $263 per person, compared to $243 per person (+8.4%) in the first five months of 2022 and $208 per person (+26.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 34,141 visitors in May 2023, 33,412 arrived on international flights and 729 came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in May 2023 were repeat visitors (74.4%) while 25.6 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 69.8 percent of the visitors in May 2023 stayed in hotels, 17.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 2.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 167,493 visitors from Japan, compared to 22,984 visitors (+628.7%) in the first five months of 2022 and 607,643 visitors (-72.4%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $274.9 million in the first five months of 2023, compared to $62.4 million (+340.6%) in the first five months of 2022 and $850.4 million (-67.7%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2023 was $236 per person, compared to $226 per person (+4.7%) in the first five months of 2022 and $239 per person (-1.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 23,179 visitors in May 2023, 14,784 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,395 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in May 2023 were repeat visitors (55.5%) while 44.5 percent were first timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 51.2 percent of Canadian visitors in May 2023 stayed in hotels, 24.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.1 percent stayed in rental homes, 7.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 7.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 238,250 visitors from Canada, compared to 175,500 visitors (+35.8%) in the first five months of 2022 and 296,362 visitors (-19.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $613.2 million in the first five months of 2023, compared to $408.6 million (+50.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and $606.7 million (+1.1%) in the first five months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first five months of 2023 increased to $215 per person, from $181 per person (+19.3%) in the first five months of 2022 and $166 per person (+29.4%) in the first five months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 451,991 visitors to Oahu in May 2023, compared to 416,091 visitors (+8.6%) in May 2022 and 508,088 visitors (-11.0%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $724.2 million in May 2023 compared to $732.1 million (-1.1%) in May 2022 and $691.1 million (+4.8%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 105,124 visitors in May 2023, compared to 96,975 visitors (+8.4%) in May 2022 and 109,584 visitors (-4.1%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 2,241,408 visitors to Oahu, compared to 1,822,584 visitors (+23.0%) in the first five months of 2022 and 2,462,487 visitors (-9.0%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2023, total visitor spending was $3.56 billion, up from $3.22 billion (+10.6%) in the first five months of 2022 and $3.29 billion (+8.2%) in the first five months of 2019.

Maui: There were 240,407 visitors to Maui in May 2023, compared to 247,280 visitors (-2.8%) in May 2022 and 251,665 visitors (-4.5%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $523.9 million in May 2023, compared to $454.3 million in May 2022 (+15.3%) and $400.4 million (+30.8%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 58,324 visitors in May 2023, compared to 61,441 visitors (-5.1%) in May 2022 and 60,389 visitors (-3.4%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 1,209,621 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,117,725 visitors (+8.2%) in the first five months of 2022 and 1,226,608 visitors (-1.4%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.85 billion, compared to $2.24 billion (+27.6%) in the first five months of 2022 and $2.13 billion (+34.0%) in the first five months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 115,466 visitors to Kauai in May 2023, compared to 115,243 visitors (+0.2%) in May 2022 and 112,106 visitors (+3.0%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $207.1 million in May 2023, compared to $177.3 million in May 2022 (+16.8%) and $149.9 million (+38.2%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,686 visitors in May 2023, compared to 27,950 visitors (-4.5%) in May 2022 and 25,376 visitors (+5.2%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 563,713 visitors to Kauai, compared to 510,622 visitors (+10.4%) in the first five months of 2022 and 551,749 visitors (+2.2%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.08 billion, compared to $823.9 million (+31.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and $767.6 million (+40.7%) in the first five months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 136,306 visitors to Hawaii Island in May 2023, compared to 139,953 visitors (-2.6%) in May 2022 and 139,696 visitors (-2.4%) in May 2019. Visitor spending was $212.7 million in May 2023, compared to $184.5 million (+15.3%) in May 2022 and $154.2 million (+37.9%) in May 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 31,730 visitors in May 2023, compared to 34,054 visitors (-6.8%) in May 2022 and 30,255 visitors (+4.9%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 721,747 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 655,286 visitors (+10.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and 716,797 visitors (+0.7%) in the first five months of 2019. For the first five months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.17 billion, compared to $1.04 billion (+13.1%) in the first five months of 2022 and $949.7 million (+23.3%) in the first five months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 3,943 scheduled flights with 800,001 seats from the U.S. West in May 2023, compared to 4,317 flights (-8.7%) with 844,527 seats (-5.3%) in May 2022, and 3,627 flights (+8.7%) with 727,060 seats (+10.0%) in May 2019.

The number of scheduled seats from the U.S. West declined 5.3 percent between May 2023 and May 2022. Increased service from Denver (35,594, +25.1%), Las Vegas (60,271, +35.0%), San Jose (60,338, +3.1%) and Seattle (101,317, +4.0%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Long Beach (18,991, -15.1%), Los Angeles (202,925, -11.1%), Oakland (51,674, -6.0%), Ontario (5,481, -6.5%), Phoenix (49,456, -10.5%), Portland (30,435, -12.3%), Sacramento (24,510, -19.8%), Salt Lake City (6,556, -23.3%), San Diego (43,282, -21.7%), San Francisco (103,653, -6.0%), and no service from Santa Ana (-3,906 seats) compared to May 2022.

Scheduled seats in May 2023 grew 10.0 percent compared to May 2019. There was reduced service from Los Angeles (202,925, -10.2%), Oakland (51,674, -5.5%), Portland (30,435, -25.3%) and San Francisco (103,653, -17.8%). Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Anchorage (5,518, +11.9%), Denver (35,594, +7.7%), Las Vegas (60,271, +158.1%), Long Beach (18,991, +224.1%), Phoenix (49,456, +47.1%), Sacramento (24,510, +31.0%), Salt Lake City (6,556, +8.7%), San Diego (43,282 +47.9%), San Jose (60,338, +75.9%) and Seattle (101,317, +12.2%). Additionally, there were scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,481 seats) in May 2023 which were not in service in May 2019.

U.S. East: There were 339 scheduled flights with 92,452 seats from the U.S. East in May 2023, compared to 346 flights (-2.0%) with 97,939 seats (-5.6%) in May 2022, and 324 flights (+4.6%) with 91,735 seats (+0.8%) in May 2019.

Scheduled air seats in May 2023 decreased 5.6 percent compared to May 2022. There was additional service from Atlanta (8,742, +12.3%), Austin (4,170, +7.1%), Houston (11,284, +11.6%), Minneapolis (6,661, +23.6%) and New York JFK (13,259, +53.9%) and there were scheduled seats from Detroit (+4,860 seats) in May 2023 which were not in service in May 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Chicago (12,774, -27.8%), Dallas (17,298, -36.7%), Newark (7,440, -1.5%), and no service from Orlando (-3,614 seats) compared to May 2022.

Scheduled seats in May 2023 grew slightly (+0.8%) compared to May 2019. Reduced service from Boston (5,004, -18.2%), Dallas (17,298, -40.8%) and Washington D.C. (960, -68.4%), was offset by increased service from Atlanta (8,742, +14.6%), Minneapolis (6,661, +17.7%) and New York JFK (13,259, +53.9%). There were also scheduled seats from Austin (+4,170 seats) and Detroit (+4,860 seats) in May 2023 which were not in service in May 2019.

Japan: In May 2023, there were 294 scheduled flights with 82,762 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to May 2022 (89 flights, +230.3% with 20,509 seats, +303.5%), but remained below May 2019 (641 flights, -54.1% with 161,248 seats, -48.7%).

The number of scheduled air seats quadrupled compared to May 2022. There was increased service from Osaka (10,613, +854.4%), Haneda (31,901, +372.7%) and Narita (35,400, +179.9%) to Honolulu. There were also scheduled seats from Fukuoka (+3,892 seats) and Nagoya (+956 seats) to Honolulu in May 2023 which were not in service in May 2022. There were no direct flights from Japan to Kona in May 2023 or in May 2022.

The number of scheduled seats (-48.7%) in May 2023 was half the volume of May 2019. There was increased service from Fukuoka (3,892 seats, +115.3%) and Haneda (31,901, +52.1%) to Honolulu. However, these increases were offset by reduced service from Nagoya (956, -92.4%), Osaka (10,613, -70.3%) and Narita (35,400, -53.5%) to Honolulu, and there was no service from Sapporo (-3,892 seats) to Honolulu compared to May 2019. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona In May 2023 compared to May 2019 with 45 flights and 10,061 seats to Kona from Haneda and Narita.

Canada: Visitor arrivals from Canada to Hawaii are seasonal, with May through September typically being slower months. Air service reflects this seasonality with only direct flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operating during this period.

In May 2023, there were 108 scheduled flights with 18,562 seats from Vancouver, compared to 124 flights (-12.9%), with 22,169 seats (-16.3%) in May 2022, and 93 flights (+16.1%) with 20,026 seats (-7.3%) in May 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In May 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,445 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 61 flights (+4.9%), with 18,554 seats (+8.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney in May 2022. Seat capacity remained below the May 2019 level (90 scheduled flights, -28.9%, with 29,039 seats, -33.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In May 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,445 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 61 flights (+4.9%), with 18,554 seats (+8.8%) from Melbourne and Sydney in May 2022. Seat capacity remained below the May 2019 level (90 scheduled flights, -28.9%, with 29,039 seats, -33.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,540 seats from Auckland in May 2023. Service from Auckland to Hawaii was suspended in May 2022. In May 2019, there were 33 flights (-21.2%) with 9,252 seats (-18.5%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in May 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,313 seats from Seoul in May 2023, compared to 55 flights (+36.4%) with 17,629 seats (+32.2%) in May 2022, and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-6.6%) in May 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,313 seats from Seoul in May 2023, compared to 55 flights (+36.4%) with 17,629 seats (+32.2%) in May 2022, and 80 flights (-6.3%) with 24,949 seats (-6.6%) in May 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,284 seats in May 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 23 scheduled flights with 8,050 seats from Guam in May 2023, compared to 32 flights (-28.1%) with 11,200 seats (-28.1%) in May 2022, and 31 flights (-25.8%) with 11,284 seats (-28.7%) in May 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 8,050 seats from Guam in May 2023, compared to 32 flights (-28.1%) with 11,200 seats (-28.1%) in May 2022, and 31 flights (-25.8%) with 11,284 seats (-28.7%) in May 2019. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in May 2023, compared to 14 flights (+50.0%) with 4,326 seats (+50.0%) in May 2022, and 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-4.5%) in May 2019.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in May 2023, compared to 14 flights (+50.0%) with 4,326 seats (+50.0%) in May 2022, and 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-4.5%) in May 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in May 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in May 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in May 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in May 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in May 2019. Kiribati: There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats in May 2023. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in May 2022. There were five flights (-40.0%) with 820 seats (-37.8%) in May 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats in May 2023. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in May 2022. There were five flights (-40.0%) with 820 seats (-37.8%) in May 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in May 2023 and in May 2022. There were 18 scheduled flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in May 2023 and in May 2022. There were 18 scheduled flights with 2,948 seats in May 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2023 and also in May 2022 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in May 2023 and also in May 2022 compared to four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in May 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats in May 2023. There was no direct service from Pago Pago in May 2022. There were also nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in May 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats in May 2023. There was no direct service from Pago Pago in May 2022. There were also nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in May 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats in May 2023. There was no direct service from Papeete in May 2022. There were also four flights (0.0%) with 1,112 seats (0.0%) in May 2019.

In the first five months of 2023, there were 25,228 trans-Pacific flights with 5,534,976 seats, compared to 25,220 flights (0.0%) with 5,262,494 seats (+5.2%) in the first five months of 2022, and 25,330 flights (-0.4%) with 5,567,901 seats (-0.6%) in the first five months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In May 2023, 11,075 visitors came to the islands aboard four out-of-state cruise ships. Another 10,132 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In May 2022, 2,231 visitors arrived in Hawaii aboard two out-of-state cruise ships. Both of these ships had turnaround tours where visitors that came by cruise ships, toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark on these ships, toured the islands, then most of them left with the ships to visit the next port. In addition to the 3,998 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships, another 4,426 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

May 2023 visitor arrivals by cruise ships represented 97.7 percent of pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, 11,338 visitors arrived on four out-of-state cruise ships. There were no turnaround tours. Another 9,380 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first five months of 2023, 77,722 visitors entered Hawaii via 36 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 50,710 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first five months of 2022, 28,063 visitors entered the state via 20 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 3,998 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on several out-of-state cruise ships and another 8,821 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first five months of 2019, 76,298 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 35 out-of-state cruise ships and 51,620 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

Though visitor arrivals from the U.S. mainland have shown signs of slowing down in the last two months, the May 2023 U.S. visitor arrivals were still 10.7 percent higher than the same month in 2019. May 2023 marked the 25th consecutive month where visitor arrivals from the U.S. mainland exceeded 2019 monthly levels for those respective months.

The recovery of international visitors has been stagnant between 50 and 60 percent during the past 10 months, with May 2023 at 56.5 percent of the May 2019 level. Canadian arrivals were at 87.7 percent of the May 2019 level while Japanese arrivals were at 30.2 percent. The main reason for the sluggish international recovery is the unfavorable exchange rate of foreign currency to the U.S. dollar.

It is anticipated that more Japanese visitors will return, as the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen is forecast to drop from the current 140 yen per U.S. dollar to 130 yen per U.S. dollar by the end of this year.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the May 2023 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 587-9006

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

