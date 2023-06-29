Rock the Stage Media Presents "Freedom From The Fear Of Public Speaking" Live Stream Event With An All-Star Lineup

Don't miss this live stream event running Sunday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 9th

July is Freedom From From Fear of Speaking Month

75% of the world’s population has a fear of public speaking. By not facing this fear, individuals are hindering potential personal and professional growth.” — Media Brand Expert Rich "Trigger" Bontrager

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 75% of the world’s population has a fear of public speaking. By not facing this fear, individuals are hindering potential personal and professional growth. In honor of Freedom From the Fear of Public Speaking Month in July, renowned public speaking expert Rich "Trigger" Bontrager of Rock the Stage Media is hosting a transformative week-long live-stream coaching series. “Freedom From the Fear of Public Speaking” This exciting event runs on Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube on Rich “Trigger” Bontrager’s various accounts from Sunday, July 2nd, to Saturday, July 8th, at 2 pm ET.

Rich "Trigger" Bontrager, recognized for his expertise in coaching and empowering individuals to become exceptional public speakers, has curated an impressive lineup of top public speakers for this unique event. The live-stream series will feature prominent speakers and experts such as; National Hall of Fame: Terry Brock, Former Actress: Sandra Dee Robinson, Customer Experience Speaker, Coach: Robin Creasman, StoryTeller Coach: Melissa Reeves, and more.

Throughout the week, participants will be able to learn from these accomplished speakers as they share their personal experiences, insights, and invaluable tips for conquering stage fright.

“Growing up, I had a horrible stutter that kept me from fulfilling my biggest dreams of being a public speaker and broadcaster, " said media brand coach and professional broadcaster Rich Bontrager. Bontrager adds, "Our goal is to provide individuals with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration they need to overcome their fear of public speaking. We want to empower them to share their ideas, stories, and messages with conviction and impact."

Each day of the week-long event will focus on a specific theme designed to address different aspects of public speaking anxiety and provide practical solutions. Participants can expect thought-provoking discussions and actionable takeaways they can apply immediately to their public speaking endeavors.

This special live-stream interview series is open to anyone interested in conquering their fear of public speaking, whether they are seasoned professionals, aspiring speakers, or individuals looking to enhance their communication skills.

Freedom From the Fear of Public Speaking Month in July 2023 provides a unique opportunity for individuals to overcome their stage fright and unleash their true potential as confident, influential speakers. With Rich "Trigger" Bontrager's expertise and the insights of other top public speakers, this week-long promises to be a transformative experience for all participants.

About Rock the Stage Media and Rich "Trigger" Bontrager:

Rich Bontrager is a renowned public speaking expert, media brand coach, talk show host, and mentor. With over 30 years of experience, he has helped countless individuals overcome their fear of public speaking and develop the skills necessary to captivate audiences. Through his live-stream interview series and media-brand coaching programs, rich aims to empower people to communicate with confidence, clarity, and conviction.

Freedom From The Fear Of Public Speaking Live Stream Series July 2nd - July 8th Promo