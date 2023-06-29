Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,829 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Today’s Decision Regarding Affirmative Action in College Admissions

“Justice Jackson is right: with “let-them-eat-cake obliviousness,” the Supreme Court has ignored the institutional racism that millions of Americans continue to endure. Racism will not end because Chief Justice Roberts and five of his colleagues deemed it so. Everyone deserves to benefit from the same diverse university environment that I experienced. Today’s reactionary decision from SCOTUS takes us backwards again, and makes us a less fair, equitable, and inclusive country.”

###

You just read:

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Today’s Decision Regarding Affirmative Action in College Admissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more