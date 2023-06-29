Recruiting for Good to Launch New Sweet Gig for Kids to Earn US School Trips
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids and use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program. Referrals to companies hiring; help us generate more proceeds to do GOOD."
Kids can earn travel gift cards for Choir/Music/Robotics/Sports Team Travel (within the US).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Before I started Recruiting for Good, I was a teacher. How do I appreciate and celebrate The USA? By preparing kids for tomorrow's jobs thru The Sweetest Gigs!"
About
Love to Save Money on Travel and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to See America Together. Help us use recruiting for good; introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn $2500 travel gift cards, and we match the monies to fund The Sweetest Gigs (kids work on gigs to earn trips). www.SeeAmericaTogether.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
