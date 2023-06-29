Call For Proposals For Communities To Host Integrated Services For Youth

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2023

Saskatchewan is moving forward with its plan to better serve the needs of youth and their families with coordinated access to a wide variety of supports and services for everything from mental health to education.

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS), in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, is looking for lead organizations in a minimum of three communities to operate integrated youth services sites.

"We want to make it easier for our young people to get the supports and services they're looking for all in one location," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "I encourage interested communities and organizations to apply to host and operate an Integrated Youth Services hub to help our young people reach their full potential."

Integrated Youth Services (IYS) is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their families find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

Under contract since November 2022, the JHSS is implementing a provincial model for IYS, providing rapid access to youth-targeted supports, with a focus on prevention and early intervention. Services offered are typically for mental health and substance use, peer supports, primary care, education, employment and training, cultural and traditional supports, and social and community services.

"Our Saskatchewan Integrated Youth Services team is excited to begin searching for local partners to host youth hubs that support young people in their community," JHSS Director of Integrated Youth Services Pam Reimer said. "The selected partners will work toward providing rapid access to innovative youth services and supports, right in their backyard. We are eager to see which communities submit a proposal to host the IYS Youth Hubs."

This inter-sectoral initiative includes leadership and support from the Ministries of Health, Education, Social Services, Justice, Attorney General, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Advanced Education, Immigration and Career Training, Government Relations, and Parks, Culture and Sport.

Using standardized assessment criteria, JHSS will determine the successful applicants that best demonstrate need and readiness to lead an IYS hub. Virtual programming will begin while physical locations are being established.

Saskatchewan communities and organizations interested in operating an IYS site can access a call for proposals package at https://saskiys.ca/call-for-proposals/# Submission deadline is August 11, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Informational webinars are being hosted by the IYS backbone team to help communities learn more about IYS, Saskatchewan's model and to support proposal development. More information about these webinars can be found at https://saskiys.ca

Additional information on Integrated Youth Services is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/integrated-youth-services.

