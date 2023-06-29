Major Improvements on Highway 15 Near Kenaston Underway

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2023

A $22.7 million highway construction project is underway near Kenaston. The two-year major highway improvement project will include construction of a subgrade, widening and resurfacing on Highway 15.

"The Ministry of Highways is dedicated to enhancing safety and improving key transportation corridors through continued investments," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Highway 15, a high clearance corridor, offers shippers and commercial carriers an ideal opportunity to transport over-dimension loads."

The Highway 15 corridor allows goods to be trucked without the need to raise or temporarily cut utility lines and other structures.

The Highway 15 construction project is 22 kilometres (km), which runs from 15 km east of the junction with Highway 11 to about 20 km west of the junction with Highway 2. The project will include culvert replacements and road widening work this year, which is expected to be complete this fall. Paving work will begin during the 2024 construction season.

"This is a major project that will take time to complete," Cockrill said. "We appreciate the patience of drivers who slow down for safety as we work to enhance our transportation system."

Langenburg Redi-Mix of Regina is the general contractor.

A weekly highway construction update is published on Saskatchewan.ca to provide drivers with the latest details on projects underway to help plan safe and efficient travel. If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 511.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving 1,000 km of provincial highways this year. This keeps the province on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan roads.

