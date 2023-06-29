Submit Release
A Practical Guide to Overseas Dental Implants by Dr. Miguel Asenjo

Book: Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana

New Book: Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana

"Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana" by Dr. Miguel Asenjo is a valuable guide for Americans considering saving money on dental implants overseas.

Punta Cana is becoming the top destination for Americans looking for affordable dental implants overseas.”
— Dr. Miguel Asenjo
PUNTA CANA, LA ALTAGRACIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Miguel Asenjo, a seasoned dental professional with over 18 years of experience in the field and more than 9,500 successful dental restorations, has recently published a book, "Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana: How to Get Your Confidence Back, Save Big on Dental Implants, and Enjoy Paradise in One Visit."

The rising healthcare costs in countries like the United States and Canada have driven many to seek medical and dental care options overseas. This trend, often called medical tourism, has seen the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana become a notable destination for dental procedures, especially dental implants, thanks to its balance of cost-effectiveness, quality, safety, and natural beauty.

In his book, Dr. Asenjo, recognized for his work with same-day dental implants, leverages his vast experience and deep understanding of Punta Cana's medical and tourism landscapes to guide those considering dental tourism. The book provides a detailed and accessible overview of the dental journey – from initial planning stages and selecting the appropriate implant materials, to understanding pain management and the healing process.

The book guides North Americans in making informed decisions about overseas dental care. It answers commonly asked questions and provides the unique feature of free video consultations, allowing readers to get their questions answered in real-time.

In addition to its dental focus, "Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana" introduces readers to the cultural richness of Punta Cana, from its vibrant food scene to the coastal charm. This book, therefore, serves both as a dental guide and a travelogue, promising a memorable experience that ends with a renewed smile.

To quote from the book: "The cost of dental implants in Punta Cana is much lower than in the United States. On top of that, there are many other benefits to having the procedure done here: the weather is pleasant year-round, the local community is hospitable, and the medical facilities are up to standard. Also, you have plenty of opportunities to explore the area, including its famous beaches, lively nightlife, and natural beauty."

"Getting Your Smile Back In Punta Cana" is available for purchase on Amazon in digital and paperback formats. For more information about Dr. Miguel Asenjo and his work, visit www.asenjoonevisitdentistry.com

About Dr. Miguel Asenjo:

Dr. Miguel Asenjo is a respected dental professional known for his work with same-day dental implants. His commitment to providing high-quality care has helped position Punta Cana as a reliable location for dental procedures within the medical tourism industry.

Media Contact

Phone: +1-809-383-2410
Email: info@asenjoonevisitdentistry.com
Website: www.asenjoonevisitdentistry.com

Dr. Miguel Asenjo DDS / MSD
Asenjo One Visit Dentistry
+1 302-434-2399
email us here
