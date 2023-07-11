Northern Nest Services: Now Open, Providing Peace of Mind for Absentee Homeowners
We strive to be our client's eyes and ears while they’re away. If we see something that needs attention, we take care of it so they don’t have to spend any of their time away from home worrying”CHANHASSEN, MN, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Nest Services, an accredited member of the National Home Watch Association, is proud to announce the launch of their new home watch service in the greater Twin Cities area.
Home watch services provide risk mitigation, convenience, and peace of mind for second homeowners, business travelers, owners of unoccupied properties for sale, and "snowbirds" who leave their properties for extended periods.
Unoccupied homes face threats from weather damage, break-ins, leaks, frozen pipes, ice dams, mold, pest infestations and electrical problems for example. Unfortunately, if the home is unoccupied, the issue isn't typically recognized until it's too late. Professional preemptive inspections can help deter problems in the first place and help reveal and address minor issues before they turn into significant damage.
Northern Nest Services provides home checks, including a visual inspection of the interior and exterior property, with a detailed report provided after each inspection. The company also offers concierge services to handle various odds and ends, such as monitoring vendors or contractors and preparing the home for the client's return.
All checks are documented with timestamped and GPS-certified reports with pictures. If problems are found during an inspection, they will notify the client immediately and help implement a remedy plan.
“We strive to be our client's eyes and ears while they’re away. If we see something that needs attention, we take care of it so they don’t have to spend any of their time away from home worrying,” said Laura Schuh, who co-owns Northern Nest Services with her husband, Mathew Schuh.
Northern Nest Services covers many suburbs in the greater Minneapolis area. A complete list of service areas can be found on their website.
For further information, please visit https://northernnestservices.com/.
About Northern Nest Services:
Northern Nest Services is a Minnesota-based company providing professional home watch and concierge services founded by Husband and Wife team Laura and Matt Schuh. As an accredited member of the National Home Watch Association, the company is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest level of service and professionalism.
Laura Schuh
Northern Nest Services
+1 763-228-4996
laura@northernnestservices.com
