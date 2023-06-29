Submit Release
Maryland Department of Health, Department of the Environment urge Marylanders to take precautions due to Code Red-level unhealthy air quality across the state

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health and Department of the Environment are urging Marylanders to take precautions as Maryland is once again under a Code Red Air Quality Alert today resulting from the Canadian Wildfires. The departments are advising Marylanders to expect unhealthy air conditions today as smoke and fine particles produced from the wildfires continue to spread across the state and region.

“We are working in conjunction with the Maryland Department of the Environment to monitor the impact that wildfires burning in Canada are having on the air quality in Maryland. We recommend that everyone stay indoors as much as possible today, especially those who suffer from any respiratory conditions,” says Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “If you must be outside, consider wearing an N95, KN95 and FFP2 masks to reduce particles you breathe in.”

Source: https://www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/

Air quality is currently at unhealthy levels for everyone in many areas of Maryland, and it is forecasted to be unhealthy across the state today. Marylanders should consider limiting their time spent outdoors and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion until air quality improves. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including young children, older adults, people with respiratory problems such as asthma, or people with heart conditions should avoid any type of outdoor activity. People who must be outside, such as outdoor workers, should be alert for symptoms such as difficulty breathing.

“The Maryland Department of the Environment is closely monitoring air quality and weather conditions to provide information on the effect of smoke from wildfires in Quebec,” said Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We urge Marylanders to stay informed by checking the air quality forecasts that are available on our social media platforms and website.”

The departments recommend following the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing adverse effects of polluted air. For a red alert, everyone should limit any strenuous outdoor activity and follow these tips:

  • If you have lung or heart disease, stay indoors
  • Air conditioning can improve the air quality indoors
  • Masks (like N95s, KN95s) will reduce the particles that you breathe
  • Be alert for breathing problems in children, especially children with lung problems like asthma
  • Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems


For the latest air quality forecasts, go to http://mde.maryland.gov/airquality

