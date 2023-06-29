Submit Release
Long-time staff attorney to retire

Mike Hagburg, who has served as a staff attorney to the state court administrator’s office for 22 years, has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2023.

A graduate of the UND school of law, Mr. Hagburg served as a law clerk to Justice Beryl Levine and Justice Mary Maring and was in private civil practice in Bismarck before joining the state court administrator’s office in 2001.

Since starting, he has provided the legal research and drafting required for the Joint Procedure Committee, assisted court staff, and managed contracts. Among his other duties, he has provided website support and served as the court’s resident photojournalist.

Long-time staff attorney to retire

