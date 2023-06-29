Submit Release
Applications to Produce CLE Can Now Be Submitted Online

Organizations that sponsor CLE can now get their courses approved online.

Organizations that develop continuing legal education (CLE) for Ohio attorneys can now apply online for course accreditation.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has enhanced the CLE sponsor experience on the website. The online application provides prompts based on the type of program, if the course will be presented in person or online, and if the course is meant for all attorneys or those belonging to a specific organization or law firm.

The streamlined process reduces time locating, filling out, and sending paper forms. It also accelerates the review process and facilitates payment of the application fee at the time of application. When a review is complete, applicants are notified by email.

Bar associations, law firms, education companies, and public agencies can sponsor CLE courses.

Attorneys are required to complete 24 hours of accredited CLE every two years, including 2.5 hours of attorney professional conduct, to maintain their law license.

