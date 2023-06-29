Multiverse Computing and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Collaboration to Prepare Students for Careers in Quantum
Partnership aims to enhance student learning with the development of additional quantum education materials using Multiverse’s Singularity platform
We’re honored to be selected by Université de Sherbrooke to accelerate the understanding of quantum computing and quantum-inspired technologies in the classroom and beyond”SHERBROOKE, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a leader in quantum and quantum-inspired software, is today announcing a collaboration with Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) to develop quantum computing educational materials and prepare students for careers in quantum computing.
— Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing will provide UdeS students from the Quantum Information Science bachelor’s degree program access to its Singularity quantum computing software as a service (qSaaS) platform for internal testing and development of quantum computing educational materials.
Multiverse Computing will support the work already being done by the Université de Sherbrooke to train highly qualified talent, and both partners are committed to:
- Identifying joint research educational projects and collaborating to advance quantum computing
- Leveraging student feedback on Multiverse Computing’s software to further develop quantum computing educational material
“We are thrilled to add Multiverse to our partners for the training of BSc candidates in quantum information science at UdeS. This is enhancing our efforts to offer optimal experience learning to our students and makes perfect sense with respect to the fast development of DISTRIQ, the quantum innovation zone born in Sherbrooke,” said Vincent Aimez, Vice President of Partnerships and Knowledge Transfer at UdeS. “More specifically, Multiverse Computing’s Singularity platform will enable students to visualize how quantum computing can solve complex problems, advancing their understanding of the technology and potential real-world applications and providing them with attractive skills for the numerous high skill jobs offer in this area,” added Sarah Blanchette, executive director of the Quantum Information Science Bachelor’s at UdeS.
According to McKinsey, there is only one qualified quantum candidate available for every three quantum job openings, and by 2025, the firm predicts that less than 50 percent of quantum computing jobs will be filled unless significant interventions occur.
“We’re honored to be selected by UdeS to accelerate the understanding of quantum computing and quantum-inspired technologies in the classroom and beyond,” said Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiverse Computing. “Our robust and unique Singularity platform is the perfect tool to enhance student learning of quantum computing.”
Multiverse’s Singularity is a quantum computing software as a service (qSaaS) platform that leverages current quantum computers as well as quantum-inspired algorithms to solve real-world challenges for large enterprises. Among other features, Singularity’s user interface incorporates familiar tools such as Microsoft Excel plug-ins that allow use of the platform’s core algorithms without prior knowledge of quantum computing
Multiverse Computing recently announced Singularity is being leveraged by IESE Business School in its Master in Management (MiM) program to demonstrate how quantum algorithms can solve problems more efficiently than classical algorithms.
To learn more about Multiverse Computing, visit https://multiversecomputing.com/
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company also serves companies in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.
Veronica Combs
HKA Marketing Communications
+1 714-422-0927
email us here