IDMR Integrated Mobile eSign Solution Live at Republic Airways

IDMR Integrated Mobile eSign Solution Live at Republic AirwaysNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDMR Solutions Inc., a global leader in technical documentation management designed exclusively for aviation, announced today the successful implementation of its Hangar Electronic Signature (eSign) solution for Republic Airways, one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S, operating flights under the major partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.
IDMR’s integrated suite of applications has proven success while increasing operational performance and ensuring airworthiness, safety, and regulatory compliance at Republic Airways. By implementing IDMR Solutions’ flagship application, InForm, in 2015, it empowered the regional airline to digitize its Task Cards, Engineering documents, and business processes while seamlessly integrating with their existing M&E and records systems.
Implementing IDMR’s eSign solution marks the next stage of the airline’s digital transformation, offering cutting-edge and next-generation technologies with optimal user experience, live validations, and real-time visibility of their Maintenance operations.
Israel Revivo, CEO and President of IDMR Solutions, said, “this implementation takes Republic Airways’ Maintenance operations to a new level where Task Cards, Non-Routines, MELs, and other maintenance documents get electronically signed; enabling real-time validations, such as skills and signoffs with live maintenance progress tracking features, among other critical advantages.” “Republic Airways has been a valued customer for nearly a decade, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with the company to reach its modernization goals,” IDMR’s CEO/President added. “We are committed to continuing to provide airlines and MROs custom-built solutions that are highly scalable, adaptable, and easily integrate with other enterprise applications. By putting in place the next-generation solutions, Republic Airways captures the best practices and functionality inherent to these applications,” Revivo concluded.,
Matthew Suckow, Director of ERP Systems and Maintenance Technology at Republic Airways, said, “Implementing InForm’s eSign solution was a strategic project for Republic Airways. We capitalized on a solid platform to continue our digital and mobile transformation with leaner processes and easier data integration across our M&E and Records systems.” “We implemented an innovative end-to-end solution allowing the digital authoring and signoff process of our Task Cards and Engineering documents while also permitting the mechanics and inspectors working on the aircraft to electronically sign them and create Non-Routines having the critical validations and verifications that are needed,” Suckow added. “With its intuitive mobile solution, efficiency, and data integrity benefits, InForm’s eSign solution has been a game changer for our Maintenance, whether in our hangars, ramps, or while the aircraft is still by the gate,” Suckow continued.
“IDMR Solutions is one of the backbones for our Maintenance, Engineering, and Planning teams which enabled us to reach this crucial and decisive milestone,“ Suckow concluded.
About IDMR Solutions Inc.
IDMR Solutions Inc. is a global leader offering enterprise SaaS and mobile solutions for content management, document distribution, electronic task cards, and e-signatures in the highly regulated aviation industry. InForm is a software engineered to provide end-to-end comprehensive business solutions integrated with leading M&E systems. InForm supports the industry leaders’ remote and mobile workforces enabling safe and efficient operations. Every day, thousands of engineers, maintenance planners, technical writers, and maintenance technicians rely on InForm for digital delivery of operational content, replacing paper-based documentation. With aviation leaders trusting IDMR, InForm is the solution of choice for several national carriers, Heli-operators, Defense, logistics contractors, and MRO organizations. Website: www.idmr.com
About Republic Airways
Founded in 1974, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. Republic operates a fleet of more than 220 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with daily flights to 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its codeshare partners’ brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs over 6,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.
